Ongoing taxi feud claims life of driver, three more wounded in shooting

Durban - The ongoing taxi feud in the KwaSwayimane area, north-east of Pietermarizburg, has been blamed for the violent attack on a taxi carrying teachers to school yesterday morning. The shooting left the driver dead and three teachers hospitalised after sustaining critical injuries. Seven others were unharmed physically, but were left traumatised by the incident The teachers are from Masijabule High School, Mbhava Primary and another local school. The shooting took place in Bruyns Hill, Wartburg, which falls under the KwaSwayimane Taxi Association. The Department of Education yesterday closed the affected schools, saying social workers would be deployed to help teachers and pupils cope with the tragedy.

KZN MEC for Education, Kwazi Mshengu (far right) with officials at the scene





Shocked community members said while taxi feuds had become commonplace in the area, it was the first time that it had affected teachers directly.

The teachers used the taxi as staff transport to travel between KwaSwayimane and Pietermaritzburg.

Department officials said SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) officials briefed by teachers who were in the taxi when the shooting started said that a private vehicle had moved closer to the taxi as it reduced speed.

“The car occupants opened fire directed to the driver, hitting him several times. Other bullets hit the teachers seated behind the driver and one teacher was shot in the stomach.

“When I got to the scene, teachers had been rushed to hospital. The driver was dead in his seat and some of the teachers, still in shock, were seated on the ground, crying,” said a department official, who cannot be named as he was not allowed to speak to the media. Another official, who also cannot be named, said taxi feuds were common in the area.

“This is the latest in a string of incidents that are putting teachers in this area in danger. The teachers are now fearful of coming here, they are fearing for their lives. The shooting has put them on edge.

“When they were informed about the shooting, many of them cried. Pupils were in tears, some have known these teachers since they were in Grade 8,” said the official.

Vusi Manqele, Sadtu regional secretary in the Greater Wartburg area, said: “For teachers, this shooting is making a very bad situation worse.

“Teachers here are already facing difficulty of being harassed and threatened by community members. In the past we have had to ask our members to be relocated because they were being threatened,” he said.

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said it was clear the shooting was taxi related and that the driver was the target.

“We condemn this incident. It is now going to be difficult for teachers to use such modes of transport.”

In a joint statement with the Department of Transport, Mshengu said a police task team had been set up to investigate the incident.

The chairperson of the KwaSwayimane Taxi Association, a Mr Mbhele, admitted to ongoing taxi violence in the area.

Forensic teams at the scene of the shooting





“There is nothing I can say about the situation. I also no longer understand what’s going on. Each morning I wake up to a new incident,” he said.

Spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the police were investigating charges of murder and attempted murder.

