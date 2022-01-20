Online drivers and vehicle licensing services on the cards for SA motorists, says Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula

DURBAN – Online booking of learner’s tests, renewal of driving licences and motor vehicle registration services will soon be available to motorists according to Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula Mbalula was speaking on Tuesday during the release of the 2021 festive season fatality statistics.

He said the online services would mean motorists would be able to gain access in the comfort of the home. According to the minister, the department is making significant progress in rolling out computerised learner’s licence testing to all areas to address driver competency and measures will be put in place to eliminate fraud. “Through the Road Traffic Management Corporation, we are augmenting the capacity of Driving Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs) and will be launching online services in February 2022 to improve service delivery and minimise the need for a motorist to visit a DLTC a number of times,” he said.

Mbalula said processes to digitise driving licence renewal procedures were in the pipeline and would lead to a paperless process. This will include online eye-testing, where the eye test result will be automatically uploaded and linked to the user application, he said. “Long-term interventions include integration of driving licence simulators into the testing procedures,” said the minister.

He said it would entail testing the motorist’s level of knowledge of the motor vehicle and rules of the road before actually getting into the vehicle. Mbalula said the recording of the driving licence testing and digitising test results will also be part of this innovation. He said this will also include a new functionality to complete the renewal of driving licences online..

“We have, with the publication of the 2022 RTMC Regulations on January 14, taken the first step towards implementing measures to curb lawlessness on our roads,” said Mbalula. Mbalula said the regulations, among others, introduce online services to the public, for booking for learner’s licence tests, renewal of driving licences, motor vehicle registration and licensing as well as online vehicle licence renewals. “This will aid in addressing the corruption associated with the issuing of these licences and or rendering of the services,” he said.