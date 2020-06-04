Only business travel is allowed on Level 3 - Transport minister

Durban - The Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, said full capacity would be allowed on flights as domestic air travel restrictions were eased for business travel following the implementation of level 3 of the lockdown. Mbalula was speaking at OR Tambo International Airport yesterday following an inspection of Covid-19 health and safety readiness of the country’s busiest airport. He said domestic travel would be strictly limited to business travel subject to restrictions on the number of flights a day. “It is the passengers’ responsibility to ensure they have the necessary permission letter before they book a flight,” he said. Domestic flights would be rolled out in three phases and commercial aircraft movement would be allowed from OR Tambo, Cape Town, King Shaka and Lanseria International airports in phase one, Mbalula said.

The second phase would include Kruger Mpumalanga, Polokwane and Bram Fischer International airports, while phase three includes Kimberley, Upington, East London, Umtata and Port Elizabeth airports.

Mbalula said aircraft would also be allowed to depart and land at airports in a phased manner, and only passengers would be allowed inside the terminal buildings. “Passengers must use drop-and-go facilities or public transport as only passengers will be allowed into the terminal and limited parkade options will be available.” Temperature screening would be conducted at terminal entrances before passengers were allowed entry.

“No passengers will be allowed inside buildings without masks. The Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) will ensure the effectiveness of the sanitisation process before entering the building, which may result in the number of entrances being reduced,” he said.

Mbalula said social distancing of 1.5m would be applicable inside the airport including checkout points, airport lounges and security checkpoints. He encouraged passengers to use self-service options to avoid queues to minimise contact and emphasised that baggage wrapping was compulsory. The last row of the aircraft would be reserved for isolation of suspected cases.

He said the loading capacity for all airport buses should be limited to 70%, which would allow for 30 people inside the bus.

The risk of Covid-19 infection on board a commercial passenger airliner was lower than in any other confined space, Mbalula said.

“All our commercial aircraft will be fitted with High Efficiency Particulate Air (Hepa) filters.”

He said these filters were manufactured to the same standard as those used in hospitals, operating theatres and industrial clean rooms.

“The total air supply inside the cabin is essentially sterile. The biggest risk is if someone enters or remains in that environment while unwell with a viral infection,” said Mbalula.

He said this risk would be mitigated through the adoption of effective sanitisation and personal hygiene protocols.

He said the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) had approved procedures for Cape Town and were in the process of reviewing the procedures for King Shaka.

“In terms of the readiness of the airlines, I would like to state that the airlines, including charters, have also submitted their procedures which have been reviewed by SACAA.

“These regulations and directives are there for the protection of all people, and we expect absolute compliance.”

Acsa spokesperson Gopolang Peme said extensive physical measures, standard operating procedures and necessary staff training had been put in place.

Peme said the measures implemented were comprehensive and covered every aspect of passengers’ journey from an airport entrance to boarding an aircraft.

He warned passengers that the airport environment had changed considerably and that the new procedures would take time.

“Passengers should arrive at the airport at least two hours before the scheduled departure,” said Peme.

The Mercury