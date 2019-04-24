If a fire disaster struck KwaZulu- Natal’s capital city, only one fire engine would be made available to respond - and it is a 1985 vintage model.

DURBAN - If a fire disaster struck KwaZulu- Natal’s capital city, only one fire engine would be made available to respond - and it is a 1985 vintage model. Pietermaritzburg firefighters said the vintage fire engine was not suitable to respond effectively as it was unable to carry firefighters.

Instead, the firefighters are forced to drive behind it in another vehicle and change into their gear at the scene before responding to a fire.

“We’re fearful that should a major incident occur in the city, we wouldn’t be able to save lives. This city is in serious danger,” said one of the firefighters.

The only other fire engine that is operational is at Pietermaritzburg Airport in Oribi, on standby should anything happen at the airport, the city confirmed.

Msunduzi municipality spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha confirmed that a substantial part of the fleet was awaiting spare parts sourced from overseas specialist providers.

Mafumbatha said the city had entered into a service level agreement with the uMgungundlovu District Municipality for reciprocal operational support in the event of an emergency where additional resources were required.

“The reserve fleet is usually older but still serviceable vehicles. It’s true there are only two fire engines available to service the whole city, of which one is a 1985 vintage but serviceable, while another one is available to service the airport. There’s always the risk of being under-resourced, hence the service level agreement with the neighbouring district municipality,” she said.

Firefighters, who asked not to be named, said they had been operating with one fire engine for several months while the city’s new fleet awaited spare parts.

“I don’t think residents realise what danger they face should something happen and we can’t respond effectively. We are firefighters and we know what is best in times of danger. We were trained for it, yet we’re forced to use outdated equipment and to travel behind a fire engine and change into our gear at the scene,” said one of the firefighters.

Another accused the city of not caring for the safety of residents. He said they were afraid to keep quiet about their constraints “because people need to know that if something happened, we’re not able to work to our best”.

Mafumbatha said the new state-of-the-art fire truck bought last year was in service at “one of the fire stations”.

“Fire services fleets are specifically designed and built for fire services needs. These vehicles are in many cases custom-built using both locally and internationally available parts. Due to that, it’s difficult to get localised expertise to attend to breakdowns.”

The troubled capital city is currently under administration after the collapse of service delivery.

