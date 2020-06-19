Only professional surfers allowed into the water, says eThekwini Municipality

Durban - Only professional surfers are allowed to surf.

This is according to eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela. He said beaches remain closed to the public and appealed for people to be mindful of the fact that as the authority, they are trying to fight the spread of Covid-19.

He said the regulations were put in place to protect and not to frustrate the public.





“It’s about saving lives and arresting the spread of the coronavirus and all we are saying as the city is that only professional surfers would be allowed to surf on our beaches,” said Mayisela.





Mayisela added that the City was in the process of getting legal advice with regard to the issue of beaches.





“Let’s work together to ensure that we minimise the possibilities of people contracting the virus,” he advised the public.





In a correspondence received by Ward 64 councillor Gavin Hegter last week, the Department of Parks and Leisure also stated that the beaches were closed for bathing.





Sbu Mkhwanazi, the Departments deputy head, said they were however aware that recreational fishing and surfing was allowed under Level 3 regulations.





“Since we were not aware that these decisions would be taken at level 3, my department had indicated that we were not ready to open facilities because staff had not returned to work and also had not been trained on what to do during this challenging times,” he said.





Mkhwanazi confirmed that the department had recalled and trained our staff.





“Some of the facilities will be opened from June 11," he said.



