‘Only the king can appoint Ingonyama chairperson’, government confirms

Durban - The appointment of the Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) chairperson rests solely with Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, who is empowered by the Constitution. Reggie Ngcobo, spokesperson for Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza, confirmed this yesterday.

The position of ITB chairperson has become a talking point recently, especially in political circles, with some questioning whether Inkosi Thanda Mzimela is in fact the chairperson while the long-standing chairperson Jerome Ngwenya is still around. The confusion over the position has prompted a meeting between King Misuzulu and the Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, which The Mercury has reliably learnt will take place in Ulundi today. Speaking to The Mercury, Ngcobo said there was no confusion on their part over the ITB chairperson as the law was clear on the appointment process.

“The king has no obligation to consult the minister on the appointment of the chairperson. He only informs the minister of the appointment, which he has done with the appointment of Inkosi Mzimela,” said Ngcobo, adding that Minister Didiza had been advised. According to Ngcobo, Inkosi Mzimela was expected to appear in Parliament alongside ITB chief executive officer Vela Mngwengwe to present the annual financial statements before the finance committee. “The new chairperson’s appointment coincided with the period in which departments and entities are appearing before the finance committee in Parliament, and because the ITB is one such entity and inkosi is the chairperson, he will be there.” While there have been suggestions of tensions between the king and Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister through his family trust has issued two statements this week denying any rift.

“The present matters creating so much uncertainty and concern will thus be clarified soon. In the meantime, it is opportunistic for anyone to portray the present situation as evidence of a rift between His Majesty and I as his traditional prime minister,” said Buthelezi. The news of Inkosi Mzimela’s appointment is said to have led to tensions among staff members at the Pietermaritzburg office, with some siding with him, while others aligned themselves with Ngwenya. However, ITB spokesperson Simpiwe Mxakaza downplayed talk of tensions, saying staff were operating normally.

“Obviously in such circumstances there are two sides to each coin. What we do know is that there is a new chairperson that was introduced to staff by the CEO through a memo that was circulated, and to members of Parliament by the minister,” said Mxakaza. ANC KZN spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said they had observed recent developments, but preferred not to comment on Zulu royal matters. “The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal respects the Zulu royal house and we will only comment when the time is right.”