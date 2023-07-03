Operation uncovers criminals’ ‘base camps’ in dense bush used to target residents of Oslo Beach on the KZN South Coast

Durban - A multidisciplinary police operation comprising more than 15 members of the police and other supporting structures discovered three camps used by criminals in Oslo Beach in Port Shepstone on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast on Saturday. Mi7 National Group managing director Colin David said that on Saturday night Mi7 Strategic Threat Response Unit members were dispatched to Oslo Beach to assist Port Shepstone police and the local Community Policing Forum in a search and seizure operation in the area. He said the combined team was made up of more than 15 members.

“The operation targeted a high-risk area comprising dense forestry which criminals are believed to use as a base of operations,” he said. David added that the dense forestry provided easy cover for criminals targeting Oslo Beach residents, as well as strategic entry and escape routes after crimes had been committed. The operation began at 7pm with the team circling inwards from strategic points, he said. The team faced tough terrain as there was bushes sprawling from waist-height shrubbery on the roadside into an immense network of tree-high canopies as they proceeded towards the beach.

“Inside, teams were able to identify and track footpaths that led them to three abandoned campsites equipped with solar lighting, run-down caravans, and other facilities. “Various housebreaking implements were found across the three campsites, along with items believed to have been stolen from residents,” said David. He said one suspect was apprehended during the operation, which ended after midnight.