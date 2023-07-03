Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Independent Online | Mercury
Search IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, July 3, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Operation uncovers criminals’ ‘base camps’ in dense bush used to target residents of Oslo Beach on the KZN South Coast

A multidisciplinary team with more than 15 members from the Port Shepstone SAPS, Mi7 Strategic Threat Response Unit, and the CPF

A multidisciplinary team with members from the Port Shepstone SAPS, Mi7 Strategic Threat Response Unit, and the CPF uncovered ‘base camps’ used by criminals targeting residents of Oslo Beach. Picture: Mi7 National Group

Published 34m ago

Share

Durban - A multidisciplinary police operation comprising more than 15 members of the police and other supporting structures discovered three camps used by criminals in Oslo Beach in Port Shepstone on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast on Saturday.

Mi7 National Group managing director Colin David said that on Saturday night Mi7 Strategic Threat Response Unit members were dispatched to Oslo Beach to assist Port Shepstone police and the local Community Policing Forum in a search and seizure operation in the area. He said the combined team was made up of more than 15 members.

“The operation targeted a high-risk area comprising dense forestry which criminals are believed to use as a base of operations,” he said.

David added that the dense forestry provided easy cover for criminals targeting Oslo Beach residents, as well as strategic entry and escape routes after crimes had been committed.

The operation began at 7pm with the team circling inwards from strategic points, he said. The team faced tough terrain as there was bushes sprawling from waist-height shrubbery on the roadside into an immense network of tree-high canopies as they proceeded towards the beach.

More on this

“Inside, teams were able to identify and track footpaths that led them to three abandoned campsites equipped with solar lighting, run-down caravans, and other facilities.

“Various housebreaking implements were found across the three campsites, along with items believed to have been stolen from residents,” said David.

He said one suspect was apprehended during the operation, which ended after midnight.

David said the area remained a focus for investigations into criminal activity,and that further investigations were continuing.

“We extend our thanks and appreciation to Port Shepstone police and the Oslo Beach CPF who showed dedication and valour during the operation. It is only by working side by side that can we hope to root out crime in our communities,” said David.

THE MERCURY

Related Topics:

SAPSKwaZulu-NatalCrime and courts

Share

Recent stories by:

Karen Singh
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe