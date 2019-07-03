Musa Zondi Picture: Facebook

Durban - Operations have resumed at the KwaDukuza Municipality following days of protest by ANC members. Protesters suspended all services, and municipal offices were closed to the public for most of last week.

The protest was led by ANC members, who were angry following a rumour that regional secretary Musa Zondi would return to his post as the secretary in the ANC’s General Gizenga Mpanza region in KwaDukuza.

Zondi, 36, was recalled by the provincial executive committee (PEC) soon after being sentenced to 14 years in jail for murder, and 12 years for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and kidnapping.

It has been reported that he and others killed a man in his home near Kranskop in 2015, after they suspected him of breaking into a shop. Zondi is appealing against his conviction and sentence in the Pietermaritzburg High Court, and is on bail.

KwaDukuza municipal manager Nhlanhla Mdakane said the municipality had been closed to ensure the safety of staff and ratepayers. Teams would work to reintroduce services.

ANC deputy secretary of the region Matozi Khuzwayo said a decision on whether Zondi would return to his post had not been taken.

“We were briefed by provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala (on Monday) that it was only a recommendation that had been made by the provincial working committee to the PEC. The PEC has not met yet,” he said.

Attempts to reach the ANC leadership in the province were unsuccessful.

DA MP and iLembe constituency head Dean Macpherson said it was wrong for the municipality to be held hostage by warring ANC factions in the region. He said the unrest threatened the financial viability of the municipality, which in turn would affect service delivery, from town planning applications to basic services.

