Mandeni Mall’s gates were closed following protests. Doctor Ngcobo/ African News Agency/ANA

DURBAN - The iLembe Chamber of Commerce said yesterday that business operations in Mandeni’s iSithebe Industrial Estate had resumed. The chamber said operations started normalising at the weekend and workforce attendance was back to normal yesterday.

This comes after violent public protests calling for the axing of Mandeni Mayor, Siphesihle Zulu, resulted in the burning of factories and the closure of businesses in the area last week.

Ilembe chamber chief executive, Cobus Oelofse said by yesterday, most business operations had returned to normal.

“The business community has received reassurances that the issues that gave rise to the unrest and protests have been resolved. Business will continue its work to ensure stability remains.”

ISithebe is the biggest state-owned industrial park in the country.

Yesterday, at a media briefing on the outcome of a Special Provincial Executive Committee meeting held last week, Cosatu urged all workers in iSithebe and surrounding areas to unite in defence of their jobs.

Cosatu provincial secretary Edwin Mkhize said the union has engaged with its structures, shop stewards, companies, government and the ANC to correct the situation.

“As Cosatu, we are really pleading with the ANC and the government to speed up the process of creating stability, so that companies remain in this area and continue to provide jobs to our members,” said Mkhize.

Provincial ANC spokesperson, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, said the leadership of the ANC in the province sent a team to Mandeni last week to establish what the issues were.

“Subsequent to the meeting, there has been a high-level team led by the provincial secretary in that area for the past four days to engage with the different stakeholders and to get a sense of what the issues are and how they should be attended to,” said Simelane-Zulu.

