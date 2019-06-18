Picture: Netcare 911

OPINION - What was meant to be a joyous long weekend for individuals to reconnect with their families turned out to be the most tragic after at least 40 people lost their lives on the country’s roads. In KwaZulu-Natal alone, four people were killed and several injured in separate accidents.

In Limpopo, 24 people were killed in a horrific head-on bus and minibus crash along the R81 road between Mooketsi and Giyani, Polokwane on Sunday.

In the same province, six people were burnt beyond recognition after two vehicles collided head-on and burst into flames near Dingamazi village yesterday.

On Friday, six people died in a crash in Mpumalanga. Three children between the ages of 2 and 13 were among the casualties of the collision on the R544 near Verena.

Transport Ministry spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine said “without casting aspersions - because the cause of each crash is still under investigation - the ministry cautions against exceeding the speed limit, drinking and driving, dangerous overtaking, distracted driving and driver fatigue”.

We appreciate the Department of Transport’s swift response to the spate of fatal crashes this long weekend, but in our quest to seek a sustainable solution, serious questions need be asked.

Although South Africa has the most developed road network on the continent, why do our freeways remain the deadliest in the world?

A long-term solution should be found to ensure we are not confronted by this sad state of affairs each time there is a long weekend.

If the truth be told, the buying of driver’s licences has a major impact when it comes to the loss of lives on our roads. In some of KwaZulu-Natal’s testing centres, people can buy a licence for as little as R2500.

Minister Fikile Mbalula should focus his attention on cracking down on corrupt government officials employed as inspectors at testing grounds around the country.

Driving schools also should not be let off the hook because they are often in cahoots with corrupt officials. As part of regulating the functioning of driving schools, removing unregistered and corrupt schools should be prioritised.

If we don’t do this, our roads will continue to be the most dangerous in the world.

The Mercury