STRIKING DSW workers block the roads with trucks and dumped loads of rubbish in the CBD, last month. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

Opinion - OUTA’s KwaZulu-Natal division is concerned that the settlement agreement reached between eThekwini Municipality and trade unions regarding a destructive wildcat strike earlier this month rewards the protesters and punishes residents. However, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse welcomes a commitment by the mayor, Zandile Gumede, that an “independent” investigation will be initiated and “heads will roll of those who did wrong to this city”.

Gumede told the eThekwini Metro executive committee (Exco) meeting that the city “can’t become a banana republic city”.

She added that “the people of eThekwini must know” what happened to cause the strike.

Outa, as early as May3, called for the “full disclosure” of the facts leading up to the strike action and recommended that an independent inquiry, led by external investigators, be established.

Outa was concerned with the settlement agreement reached with the South African Municipal Workers Union and the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union on May7.

These are the key points of the settlement agreement:

Investigation proceedings and the suspensions of employees alleged to have assaulted fellow employees will continue.

Disciplinary processes will be expedited.

All employees can apply for a regrade of their posts in terms of the Jobs Evaluation Policy.

The “no work no pay” principle will be waived on a non-precedential basis.

The city must investigate the wildcat strike action and continue with disciplinary action. The illegal strike put residents’ health, safety and well-being in serious jeopardy.

To waive the “no work no pay principle” was a terrible decision that rewarded criminality.

Furthermore, much more information is needed before any regrading process occurs.

This would include how many staff could be affected, the administrative motivation for the regrading, as well as the cost implications for the city.

It is likely that the regrading process was unbudgeted and if implemented would see resources diverted from key areas such as repairs and maintenance.

The strike action started in late April and was only called off on May7.

It led to the damage of city infrastructure, tons of uncollected rubbish, and gridlocked business districts and prolonged water cuts, which the city itself called sabotage.

The protests started when city employees accused the administration of circumventing its own recruitment processes to fast-track the appointment of selected groups.

THE MERCURY