THE homeless try to keep warm during the winter. African News Agency (ANA)

The recent killings of five homeless people in Tshwane, Gauteng, has inevitably captured headlines. It has led to speculation that the murders are linked and possibly to an unsolved series of deaths of homeless people in Port Elizabeth a few years ago. The homeless men and women of central Pretoria are, not surprisingly, scared. Though saddened by these reports, I am pleased that it has provided an opportunity for the media to show how well they can handle such a story.

It would have been easy to depict the victims as all being useless drug users who - if not deserving murder - barely deserve our sympathy. For too many, this is still a default position when thinking about the homeless.

I was shocked when I attended a national meeting on homelessness and the facilitator (a senior civil servant) suggested as an icebreaker that we share slang terms that are used around the country for the homeless. His opening suggestion was “para”.

I responded that the local term we use in Durban for the homeless is “citizen”

Thankfully, the media coverage of these murders has avoided the worst of the stereotypes. By and large, they have treated them as a serious story which requires a serious (and speedy) response by the authorities.

Serious and speedy response is what we hope for from our government officials - paid for, after all, by our taxes. We have all suffered the frustration of inefficiency when dealing with bureaucracy. But imagine if you were homeless and you were dependent on action by government. The experience - at least in Durban - is that you have to wait a very long time.

The Task Team on Homelessness, of which I am chairperson, was set up by the now-acting mayor of eThekwini nine months ago. It has been proposing a variety of simple and effective measures to improve the lives of the homeless. If the intended beneficiaries were billionaires or ANC party officials, I suspect matters would have been expedited by now.

But when it comes to the homeless, the actions of many officials tend to be slow, inadequate and grudging. It does not help that there is no national policy on dealing with homelessness. But now that eThekwini has had the chance to learn from some of the excellent strategies being used in Cape Town and Johannesburg, we hope that they will be galvanised into action.

Even without spending money to help the homeless, the municipality could improve matters if it stopped spending money to harm them.

People have rightly responded with shock to the recent murders but are often not aware of the general threats to personal safety and security that most homeless people suffer.

People on the streets are at risk from many groups but, ironically, they are most at risk from police and security personnel.

In a survey that eThekwini commissioned from the Human Science Research Council three years ago, two out of three people sleeping on the streets of central Durban reported having experienced violence or intimidation from the police - one in three on a weekly or daily basis.

This is twice as likely as experiencing violence from other homeless people, and six times more likely than from local residents.

This newspaper has helped by reporting before on the indignities suffered by the homeless in Durban; they are harassed, subjected to unwarranted searches, their belongings are dumped or burnt, they are beaten, threatened with arrest (though not actually arrested to avoid the paperwork), and they are abducted.

We have reports of violations from metro police, SAPS, transport police and private security firms. There have even been (unsubstantiated) stories of homeless people being murdered.

When these stories are relayed to ordinary citizens in Durban they are appropriately outraged and want to know what can be done. I’m always struck by the innate generosity of Durbanites. We’re seeing that again throughout June as the Winterhoop project encourages people to donate warm clothes and blankets to help the poor. (These can be dropped off at 28 points around the city before the end of this month, and a full list is available on Winterhoop.org).

But when the stories are presented to government officials, the usual response is to deny the accusations, denigrate those who are reporting, or dismiss them as actions of rogue officers. I’m still to hear an explanation of how a rogue officer could requisition DSW trucks and drivers in the middle of the night so the belongings of homeless people could be dumped into them.

The history of apartheid South Africa shows people can be diminished long before they are actually murdered. It’s time to ask again for the various police forces, and the officials who govern them, to change their strategy so that violent enforcement is the last resort, not the first one.

The City of Cape Town has done this and the result is a policing approach which not only costs less but is more effective. Cape Town has implemented a strategy that we are asking eThekwini to emulate. The provision of a safe open space for the homeless. This is an outdoor area where people can sleep without fear for their safety and where they’re not automatically criminalised.

Sleeping there would be voluntary, but by making it safe and by targeting other services to the location it would be - for most law-abiding homeless people - a welcome alternative to a night spent hiding from theft, violence or worse. Setting this up is the work of only a few days. Let’s see if we can get a serious and speedy response that make the lives of our homeless fellow citizens safer and more humane.

Perrier is director of the Denis Hurley Centre.

The Mercury