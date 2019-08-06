Pregs Govender

Durban - INSUBORDINATE leadership was perhaps best exemplified by the 20 000 women who marched on the Union Buildings in 1956 to defy the patriarchal, capitalist apartheid state, the pass laws, entrenched colonial dispossession and the criminalisation of millions of black South Africans, said Pregs Govender. The feminist, human rights activist and former Member of Parliament was speaking at the launch of Women’s Month activities at the University of Cape Town. Govender was on campus to deliver the Klaus-Jürgen Bathe (KJB) Inaugural Leadership Lecture. The lecture was followed by a silent protest march on campus against gender-based violence the next day.

“‘God is male - male is god’ is deeply embedded in the human psyche. Those taught to be subordinate are female and those taught to expect subordination are male. The world order mirrors apartheid and has deepened inequality and poverty. Economic, military and religious fundamentalism have increased vulnerability to misogyny, and rape and sexual abuse will affect an estimated 1billion women and girls over their lifetimes,” Govender said.

She urged the audience to remember the insubordination of their ancestors, inviting them to share personal intergenerational stories of their forebears who defied race, culture, gender and power.

Apartheid’s misogynistic police and army worked alongside the state’s institutionalised brutality, effecting forced removals to apartheid’s equivalent of Nazi Germany’s ghettos, she said.

“In our country, as in all others, rape and sexual assault have been interwoven into wars of patriarchal conquest and colonisation, genocide, slavery, apartheid and capitalism. Religious texts justify violence against women and children.”

Hope had come following the country’s first democratically elected Parliament, but the new economic policy of 1996 had been drafted mainly by white men, many of them consultants to the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, perpetuating an economic status quo, she argued.

At the march, led by UCT Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng and Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Transformation Professor Loretta Feris, Phakeng said that the institution would not tolerate gender-based violence and violent sexual crimes on campus.

“We want to build a culture where our bodies, our sexualities and our identities are respected, a culture where we don’t have to be afraid to walk where we want to walk and to wear what we want to wear.”

She reflected on the death of Rhodes University student Khensani Maseko, who committed suicide last year after reporting that she had been raped a few months prior.

There are many lessons the UCT community can learn from Maseko’s death, Phakeng said.

“Her pain travelled into our hearts. Sexual violence does not fade away like a bruise, it doesn’t heal like a broken bone. That experience sinks in.”

The Mercury