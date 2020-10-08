LETTER: Each time there is a farm attack or murder, the price of foodstuff should be increased

LETTER: PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa’s latest reminder that it is the ANC’s intention to reduce the ownership of farmland by whites (The Mercury, Tuesday) is yet another reference to the ANC’s adherence to the Freedom Charter. Compiled by communists in 1955, the Freedom Charter should be renamed the Servitude Charter, because it advocates state control of every aspect of life and enterprise, just as oppressed people in the Soviet Union experienced. Specifically on the land issue it states: “Restrictions on land ownership on a racial basis shall be ended and the land re-divided. All shall have the right to occupy land wherever they choose.” From that, it is obvious that expropriation of land without compensation is pure Servitude Charter dogma. Ironically, under the heading “There shall be houses, security and comfort”, the Charter proclaims that “food will be plentiful”. What, of course, is missing there is the fact that state control of food means that it would be available only in terms of ration cards, as the oppressed people of communist Russia experienced. Communism is a failed evil that pervades every detail of the Servitude Charter.

To date, the restitution of land by the ANC has had only negative outcomes: 90% of the beneficiaries have opted for cash rather than land and where farms have been handed over, most have reverted to nature. Zebediela, the greatest citrus estate in the world, was handed over in Nelson Mandela’s time. Within a short while, only 10% of it remained productive.

Food security in South Africa depends on those boere sons of the soil. That is a reality that was proved in Zimbabwe. When white farmers were evicted from their farms because they were white, food production declined by 90%. Famine is a way of life in Zimbabwe.

Food is a weapon, as communists know full well. But in South Africa it is a weapon they don’t control – yet.

In the face of the on-going killing of farmers, which is all part of repossessing land as the Servitude Charter advocates, white farmers need to weaponise food.

Each time there is a farm attack or murder, the price of foodstuff should be increased.

White farmers have the ability to hit back at the ANC’s plan to rob them of their land and to impoverish all in the process.

Duncan du Bois - Bluff

The Mercury