Opposition parties await details on role of new ‘electricity minister’

As the country awaits the cabinet reshuffle and the appointment of the minister of electricity, opposition parties have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to provide greater detail on what the new role will entail. During last month’s State of the Nation Address, Ramaphosa announced that a new portfolio would be created to deal with Eskom and the country’s rolling blackout crisis.

However, there was scant detail provided other than that the new minister would assume full responsibility for overseeing all aspects of the electricity crisis response, including the work of the National Energy Crisis Committee. Ramaphosa said the minister would focus full-time and work with the Eskom board and management on ending load shedding and ensuring that the Energy Action Plan was implemented. However, opposition parties say the biggest dilemma for the new minister will be how they will fit in with the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) and the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), led by ministers Gwede Mantashe and Pravin Gordhan respectively, and they want Ramaphosa to provide clarity on how all three departments will work.

DA MP Kevin Mileham said Mantashe had described the new department as project management, responsible for implementing Ramaphosa’s national energy plan. “The reporting lines sound confusing for the various entities and departments in the energy sector as there will be three ministers directly responsible for electricity. “The president needs to tell us who is in charge of it all. We also want the new minister to be held to a performance agreement that tells us exactly what that person is responsible for.”

EFF leader Julius Malema had already noted his opposition to the appointment of the minister of electricity as well as the declaration of the National State of Disaster over rolling blackouts. Instead of creating a new ministry, he wanted Gordhan to be removed. IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said they did not support the appointment of a minister.

“The appointing of a minister of electricity in the Presidency is another way of saying that (Gordhan) and (Mantashe) have failed. This bloating of bureaucracy is not a solution,” the party had previously said in a statement. UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said there were already two ministers dealing with electricity, and to add a third into the mix was “a waste of time”. “If the president wanted, he could have employed an effective advisor to the Presidency, perhaps an engineer at the level of director-general. This person could advise on the electricity crisis and co-ordinate the Commission on Climate Change, the DMRE, DPE, business and the National Economic Development and Labour Council.”

Build One South Africa movement founder Mmusi Maimane said they had never supported the idea of a minister of electricity, describing it as a bad idea. “No amount of independent power producers will end load shedding. To end it we need to pursue nuclear energy as we can procure 4 000MW of power from small modular reactors (SMRs),” Maimane said. Energy expert Lungile Mashele said there was no need for a separate minister to deal with the energy crisis.