Opposition parties in eThekwini warned against disowning their leadership role in the city

Durban - Senior ANC councillor Nkosenhle Madlala has urged the opposition party councillors, especially those that sit on the Executive committee, to refrain from distancing themselves from the municipality every time the metro has to contend with a crisis. Madlala said he has noticed that very often, opposition parties, especially from the DA, tend to describe the Metro as your ( ANC) municipality whenever they speak about the Metro, saying in doing this, they are disowning their leadership role in the Metro.

He was speaking at the council meeting last week. “I worry every time when councillors, especially in the DA, say, your (ANC) city, this city. You are governing this city. The mere fact that you are part of the executive committee means that you are in charge,” said Madlala. He continued, “You must take the glory and some of the blame when things go wrong. It does not mean you must keep quiet when things go wrong, but it does not mean you must say “your” city. It sends a very bad message that says you are not even committed to the city that you are governing.