Opposition parties, ratepayer groups question eThekwini Metro spending R1.7m to host staff excellence awards

Durban - A decision by eThekwini Municipality to host staff excellence awards has come under fire from opposition parties who say the awards are undeserved and a “slap” in the face of struggling ratepayers. The municipality’s council meeting approved the spending of R1.7 million on the eThekwini Municipality Service Excellence Awards yesterday.

The awards were originally named the eThekwini Municipality City Stars Awards, but ANC councillors called for the name to be amended during the council meeting on account that “the name sounded like a soccer club”. However, opposition parties were unimpressed by the proposed event, pointing out that service on the ground did not speak to any excellence within the municipality. Some even used mayor Mxolisi Kaunda’s words against him, saying he had previously described the City’s workers as lazy.

The breakdown of the R1.7m spending include: R900 000 for the venue, the Durban ICC will host 200 guests. R200 000 for sound, lighting, podium and stage. R150 000 towards entertainment. R150 000 for decor. R50 000 will go to pictures and framing. R30 000 will go to trophies. R40 000 for gift and promotional items. R100 000 towards activations through radio and newspapers. The remainder of the money will go towards pyrotechnics, videography and frames for certificates. The report on the matter said the awards would boost staff morale.

“In motivating the proposal, it was advised that the awards ceremony will recognise and reward eThekwini Municipality employees for their outstanding performance and contribution to service delivery.” It added that employees would be nominated by fellow colleagues and members of the public. Asad Gaffar, the chairperson of the Westville Ratepayers’ Association, which is leading a rates boycott, said the spending was ridiculous. “Totally unacceptable. The City is having the orchestra play while the ship is sinking. We believe that those in line for long-service awards should be recognised. A simple function which costs less would suffice. This is totally ridiculous,” he said.

Ish Prahladh of eThekwini Ratepayers said: “This money must be allocated to service delivery, especially sewer issues should be the top priority. How can there be excellence awards when the city is crumbling? Can the heads not see this. Are they walking around blindfolded?” Opposition parties said the plan was in bad taste, especially in light of the fact that ratepayers are boycotting rates payment for a variety of reasons including poor service delivery. African Democratic Change (ADeC) leader Visvin Reddy said: “I stand before you on behalf of the ADeC political party to voice our strong opposition to the request for R1.7m to fund the City Stars Awards.

“While we appreciate the need to boost staff morale, we believe that there are other, more cost-effective ways to achieve this goal. At a time when we need to be more frugal with our spending, it is a gross mismanagement of ratepayer funds to waste money on fancy occasions for invited guests who eat and dance at ratepayers’ expense. “It is clear that this event has been held for years, yet service delivery has deteriorated. This party, at ratepayers’ expense, does not contribute to improved service delivery,” he said. ActionSA councillor Alan Beesley said spending R1.7m to host a party for 200 staff of the municipality was “outrageous”.

“This spending is a slap in the face for residents and businesses of eThekwini who are financially hard-pressed. ActionSA supports recognising employees for outstanding work, but this can be done at a far lower cost to the City. The exorbitant price of the event once again highlights how the ANC-led municipality has lost touch with reality.” DA councillor Sakhile Mngadi said ratepayers were fed up with continued frivolous expenditure while having to contend with failing service delivery. “The beneficiaries of this lavish bash will be receiving certificates and photos to a total value of R150 000 while the vast majority of the budget R1.55m will go to service providers. R900 000 is earmarked for ‘venue hire and catering’ for the 200 guests that will be invited totalling R4 500 a head,” he said.

Muzi Hlengwa of African People First said it was offensive that the City was planning to spend money to honour people for things it employed them to do. “We propose that the money is transferred to projects that are in need of money such as building houses for those who lost their homes during floods.” ANC councillor Ntando Khuzwayo dismissed the concerns and pointed out that the amount of money being spent was not a big sum, adding that the bulk of it was for venue hire.