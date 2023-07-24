Opposition parties welcome arrest of VIP officers for N1 highway assault, ActionSA calls for attempted murder charge

Durban - Opposition parties have welcomed the arrest of eight VIP Protection Services officers for the alleged assault of three people on the N1 highway in Joburg earlier this month. The officers, who were attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s security detail, were caught on video, filmed by a passing motorist, allegedly assaulting the unarmed victims and then fleeing the scene.

The arrests were confirmed by Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Robbie Raburabu yesterday. “They have been arrested and are already at the Sandton police station. They will face charges of assault, malicious damage to property and pointing of a firearm,” he explained yesterday. The arrest and much-anticipated court appearance of the officers follow a huge public outcry after the video of the incident went viral on social media. The SAPS had previously said that the officers had been suspended.

The DA applauded the arrest of the officers, but noted how it had taken a long time before action was taken against them. “The DA welcomes the latest announcement from Ipid that after weeks of stalling, the blue light bullies will be processed at Sandton police station and appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court tomorrow”, said DA spokesperson on police Andrew Whitfield. He said that the party would be closely monitoring the case to ensure that the suspects do not get preferential treatment.

“The Blue Light Bullies must now be treated like all other violent criminals following this violent and unprovoked attack. The criminal justice system must perform its duties without fear or favour. “We will monitor this case very closely, as it signifies the importance of holding those in positions of power accountable for their actions,” the DA MP added. He insisted that the safety and well-being of citizens should never be compromised. “We trust that the legal process will ensure that justice prevails for the victims and their families.”

IFP KZN Member of the Provincial Legislature and safety spokesperson Blessed Gwala said the arrests and court appearance would mean that the facts around the matter would be revealed. “The police are meant to protect, not assault, people. So with their appearance in court we will get a chance to know what happened because all we saw were people getting assaulted. We definitely welcome the arrest,” said the MPL. ActionSA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango said while they applauded the arrests, they were disappointed that a charge of attempted murder had not been included.

“We believe that this would have sent a strong signal against officers applying strong arm tactics,” he said. Several attempts to get comment from Mashatile’s office were unsuccessful yesterday. It was reported earlier this month that the three people assaulted were SANDF members.