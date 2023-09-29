Opposition parties welcome removal of murder-accused ANC eThekwini councillor

Durban - AFTER almost a year of earning a salary while awaiting trial in prison, ANC councillor Muzimuni Ngiba has finally been removed as a political office-bearer in the eThekwini Municipality. Speaker Thabani Nyawose told councillors during a council meeting yesterday that the MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Bongi Sithole-Moloi, had given the green light for the councillor to be removed and replaced.

Ngiba, who was eThekwini’s ward 101 councillor, was arrested a year ago in connection with the murder of the ward councillor candidate Siyabonga Mkhize for the same ward. He is behind bars awaiting trial. In June this year, the council had sent a recommendation to the MEC asking for Ngiba to be removed as a councillor after finding him in breach of the councillor code of conduct as he was missing from consecutive council meetings without an explanation.

Ngiba’s removal comes after mounting pressure from opposition parties who complained earlier this year that he continued to draw a salary while he was in jail. At the time, rough calculations had shown that Ngiba earned a package of almost R500 000 while incarcerated. Addressing the council, Nyawose said that after writing to the MEC, they had “received concurrence” that Ngiba should be fired. “The MEC has since responded, upholding the council decision to remove councillor Ngiba,” said Nyawose, adding that the MEC had written to Ngiba to inform him of his removal, and that the vacancy would be declared to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC).

DA councillor Thabani Mthethwa said they welcomed the decision. “We have for over a year been calling for the removal of Ngiba, who has been in Westville Prison. (The delay) deprived residents of ward 101 the opportunity to have an elected councillor representing them as required. During this period, the ANC protected Ngiba, used council funds to pay him a monthly salary, and turned its back on the desperate residents of ward 101. “Our persistence to bring an end to this and for the imprisoned Ngiba to be fired has paid off. We welcome this as it will now give the residents of ward 101 the opportunity to vote for an untainted new councillor in this area, and we have no doubt that the voters will also use this opportunity to punish the ANC for this great injustice and disrespect shown to them,” said Mthethwa.