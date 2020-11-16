Oppostion parties accuse eThekwini of unfairly charging residents high rates

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - THE eThekwini Municipality has been accused by opposition political parties of delaying the implementation of a “new” general valuations roll in order to keep charging residents unfairly high rates. The validity of the old valuations roll was set to expire next year, but the council has resolved to apply to the MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Sipho Hlomuka, for a 12-month extension. The municipality wants Cogta to approve the 2017 general valuations roll extension to expire in June 2022. However, the proposal came under fire from the DA, which argued that the municipality was fearful that if a new general valuations role was completed and implemented properly, more property owners could end up paying lower rates. DA councillor Warren Burne alleged the municipality had been plotting this for some time, and the seed for the proposal for a postponement of general valuations could be found in a single sentence in a report dated March 31, 2020, which came to the Finance and Security Services committee on June 18 because of Covid-19 delays.

“The sentence is very important, and I’ll ask people to listen to the nuances. It said: ‘It will be good to look into the valuations date for new general valuations by applying for the extension of 12 months, as this will ensure the customers pay on current values,” he said.

He added that this plan was from March, therefore the municipality could not claim it was because of Covid-19.

“The thinking was that it would be advantageous to the municipality to postpone the general valuations. Why? What is the reason for that?

“The next hint in this regard came from the report that came to the Finance and Security Services committee at its meeting in September, that had latched on to practical reasons why it would be difficult to do the valuations,” said Burne.

He said this report said the valuation outcome would be subject to close scrutiny due to reliance on the changing property markets, and was expected to result in an increased number of objections and appeals that could affect the municipality’s budget process.

“What is the municipality hiding from, why does it not want to have its rates base updated and corrected?”

He said that if the valuations were done properly, there would be more properties coming in at the lower end of the rates base and there would be fewer properties at the top end.

“If the municipality insists on holding on to rates that are unrealistically high, there must be a strong possibility that some owners of commercial properties and industrial properties might challenge the municipality’s decision to seek permission to postpone the general valuations.”

Burne asked if the city leadership was proud of the rates base, believed it was broad enough and the rates burden was fair to all residents?

“If your answer is no, you should stop supporting the postponement. You should be encouraging the municipality to forge ahead with the valuations to be implemented in July 2021.”

ANC councillor Vincent Mngengwe said this was a request for an extension of 12 months.

“As a city, our projections tell us that we need more time for this process to unfold.”

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said asking for an extension was a proper step, as this would ensure the municipality complied with all the necessary steps.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the city leadership was committed to improving the revenue base, and that it was meeting with major investors and potential investors.

“We are on track to attract investment so that we generate more revenue and not rely only on our residents.”

The Mercury