Optimism as Africa’s Travel Indaba starts in Durban

Durban - Africa’s Travel Indaba started on Monday at the Durban ICC and the province’s hospitality industry was expecting a major economic boost as this year’s event takes place without any Covid19 restrictions. The event will run until May 11. Phelisa Mangcu, CEO of South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE), said they were delighted through Africa’s Travel Indaba the province would be able to showcase its premium spots.

“It’s wonderful that the province is able to host an event of this calibre, with delegates from all over getting the chance to experience our tourism offerings in person. On the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, we are proud to be home to the highest number of Blue Flag beaches in the province, two world-renowned dive sites at Aliwal Shoal and Protea Banks, and 11 quality golf courses on our ‘Golf Coast’.” Mangcu added SCTIE would use the event to host media and delegates on trips to explore the KZN South Coast. “By hosting these trips, media and delegates get to enjoy a first-hand experience of our tourism offerings including shark-cage diving, the highest-of-its-kind Wild Gorge Swing, zip-lining, and abseiling. Further to this, Africa’s Travel Indaba also brings welcome revenue to the area, supporting our local venues, eateries, and local businesses. We’re proud to be a part of this important trade show that highlights the many positive attributes of our continent, our country, and our region.”

Brett Tungay, Federated Hospitality Association of SA (Fedhasa) East Coast chairperson said the event would demonstrate the resilience and recovery of the travel and tourism industry, with visitor numbers anticipated to reach levels comparable to pre-Covid-19 times. Tungay added the event brought together tourism stakeholders from across the globe, including travel agents, tour operators, hoteliers, airlines, and government officials. “Despite the challenging circumstances faced by the industry in recent times, the 2023 edition of Travel Indaba has seen an overwhelming response from exhibitors reflecting the renewed confidence and resurgence of the travel sector. The number of exhibitors and attendees looks to surpass expectations, with figures nearly returning to pre-pandemic levels. This achievement is a testament to the indomitable spirit of the industry.”

Tungay said the presentations to be delivered at the Travel Indaba would provide valuable insights into emerging trends, sustainable practices, and innovative strategies for the future. “Key topics to be discussed included digital transformation, responsible tourism, and the importance of collaboration to drive recovery.” Otto Kunene, of the IFP and a member of the Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) portfolio committee said: “We are thrilled about the Indaba and are hopeful that it’s going to contribute to the growth of the economy. We are pleased that hotels are almost fully booked. We are glad that exhibitors are going to see what KwaZulu-Natal has to offer.” Heinz de Boer, DA spokesperson on Edtea, said bringing potential visitors to South Africa was a positive move.