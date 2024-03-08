Organisations sound the alarm as cases of missing and kidnapped children spike

Organisations have raised concern about the rising number of children who are going missing or being kidnapped in South Africa. This comes as the disappearance of six-year-old Western Cape girl Joshlin Smith has garnered national attention. She has been missing since February 19.

On Thursday, her mother, Kelly Smith, the mother’s boyfriend Jacquen Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn and Phumza Sigaqa made a brief court appearance in connection with the case. Charges against the four are trafficking in persons and kidnapping. Joshlin’s disappearance was followed by the kidnapping of cousins Mohamed Bataviya, 19, and Zahraa Mohamed, 17, this week. The teenagers were kidnapped in front of a primary school in Brits, North West.

Chad Thomas, an organised crime investigator from IRS Forensic Investigations, said kidnappings were on the increase. “A recent study found that South Africa has the highest number of kidnappings on the African continent, and overall had the seventh-highest incidence of kidnappings in the world. These figures are alarming, especially the fact that 85% of all reported kidnappings involve women and children as the victim.”

Thomas added that in the past, wealthy people were kidnapped and ransoms of millions of rand were demanded. “We’re now seeing children in informal settlements kidnapped where the kidnappers demand a few thousand rand for the return of children. Other forms of kidnapping, including children sold to trafficking rings and adults sold into slavery, are also on the increase, and this is a worldwide phenomena.”

Thomas said that the SAPS had taken cognisance of the fact that kidnapping was on the increase and had set up a dedicated kidnapping task team equipped with resources and personnel from the crime intelligence component. “It is vitally important to report any suspected kidnapping to the authorities immediately so that police can roll out the processes and protocols that have been implemented for this serious crime.” Childline KZN’s acting director, Adeshini Naicker, said that “several reasons contribute to the concerning number of missing children in the country”.

Suspects Jacquen Appolis, Steveno van Ryn, Rachel Smith (Kelly) and Phumza Siqaqa, made their first appearance in the Vredenburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday. "Socio-economic challenges, including poverty, can lead to increased vulnerability among families. Some children may be forced into unsafe situations due to economic hardships. South Africa faces high levels of crime and violence, which can put children at risk. Kidnappings and trafficking for various purposes are unfortunate outcomes of these conditions," Naicker said. She added that South Africa was a source, transit, and destination country for human trafficking and children may be abducted for purposes such as forced labour or sexual exploitation.

Naicker said issues within families, such as domestic violence, substance abuse, or neglect, could create an environment where children were more likely to go missing. “There have been concerns about the capacity and resources of police services, as well as challenges in co-ordination and communication between different stakeholders involved in child protection. “Improving the police response to missing children cases involves addressing various factors, including ensuring that police services personnel receive specialised training in handling missing children’s cases.”

Naicker said that parents and guardians could ensure the safety of their children by encouraging open communication, educating them about potential risks, and establishing clear routines and rules. “I can’t stress enough the importance of parents being extremely careful about the people they trust with the care of their children, and to be able to gauge the potential dangers even within family relationships.” Phumza Sigaqa, Racquel (Kelly) Smith, Steveno van Rhyn, and Jacquen Appollis, made a brief court appearance in connection with the disappearance of Joshlin Smith. Bianca van Aswegen of Missing Children SA agreed that children went missing for various reasons.

“We have children run away from home due to abuse and other reasons. We have kidnappings that happen for different reasons, family abductions, ransom demand and opportunism. We have children that get lost. “And then also human trafficking-related cases. The situation of missing children is of great concern.