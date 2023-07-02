Organisations working with the homeless in Durban concerned about the reallocation of money meant to assist the homeless

Durban – The decision by the eThekwini municipality to use money meant to accommodate homeless people to buy tractors, has raised concerns among those working to address the issue of homelessness in the city. The city announced recently that due to delays in building the homeless shelter, funds meant for this will be given to the Parks and Recreation unit to buy tractors. It is expected the money will be returned for its original purpose in the coming financial year.

About R8.1 million had been reallocated from the project to the parks unit. Raymond Perrier of the Denis Hurley Centre which works to assist homeless people said this development was disappointing but not surprising. “As someone who cares about the homeless in Durban and has been at the forefront of initiatives to improve their situation. I am of course disappointed that even less money will be spent by eThekwini on this pressing issue. But, at the same time, I confess that I had very little confidence that the homeless would see R8.1 million of value from the axed project.”