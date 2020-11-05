OThongathi community to have water supply restored by Friday

Durban - ETHEKWINI Municipality says water supply should be restored to affected areas in oThongathi by Friday after a delay in repairs at the Tongaat Treatment Water Works caused the depletion of water in the reservoirs. Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela says the staff responsible for maintaining Tongaat Treatment Water Works have resumed their duties. “Staff are working tirelessly to ensure that all affected areas have water restored with speed,” he said. Mayisela said the municipality was in the process of building storage capacity and appealed to residents to be patient while the system was recovering. “We expect all areas to have running water by Friday. The city would like to apologise for the inconvenience that has been experienced by residents,” Mayisela said.

He said the city had deployed water tankers to provide water to affected areas.

DA executive committee councillor Yogis Govender said attempts to get information regarding the matter from the municipality’s water and sanitation department, as well as from the deputy city manager Sipho Cele since Monday, had failed.

The treatment works distributes water to several reservoirs in oThongathi. Residents have been dealing with ongoing water supply issues over the past few years.

“The community is fed up with excuses every week and protest action is brewing in these communities,” Govender said.

Veena Rajyah, an oThongathi resident and member of the Tongaat Water Crisis Team, which was formed by the residents and backed by councillors, said she had been on tenterhooks after she received an alert that the Water Treatment Works was down to 50% capacity.

Rajyah said the situation was very stressful.

“Water is a basic necessity, a human right and for us to constantly wonder when fresh water will come through our taps is not right,” she said.

She said ratepayers had been dealing with water issues in the area since 2016.

Rajyah said the community marched and handed a memorandum to the municipality late last year and thereafter had meetings with officials regarding the reasons for the water crisis.

“We were told the infrastructure was old and that the supply can’t meet the demand,” she said.

Another resident, Colin Mooragan, said the water shortages were an ongoing battle and protest action was on the cards.