oThongathi left dry by council's trail of broken promises









Durban - Residents left with intermittent water supply in oThongathi have had enough of the broken promises and lack of service delivery. For well over a year, the water woes in the North Coast town have worsened, leaving residents frustrated and claiming they have been denied their basic human rights. This week again several residents were left without running water. “I don’t live in Tongaat but my elderly mother lives there. It breaks my heart when I hear how she missed the water tanker because she wasn’t quick enough or that she didn’t hear it go past,” said a concerned son, who asked not to be named. He said many of the younger generation who had left the town had elderly parents still living there.

“I’m thinking of asking my mother to move out of the area,” he said.

Residents in Belverdere, Vanrova Gardens, Gandhi’s Hill, Jan Roz and other suburbs have been left without water since last week.

“We are only fed lies and broken promises. We feel like we can’t trust the municipality to provide basic services,” another resident said.

EThekwini Municipality recently announced that its multimillion-rand water infrastructure upgrade would bring the long-standing water shortage woes of residents in oThongathi and the city’s western areas to an end.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela yesterday said that in their bid to increase the supply in that part of the city, they were now in the process of getting the Hazelmere Water Treatment Works to feed all three reservoirs which are fed by the uThongathi Treatment Works.

In the south of KZN, residents in Ugu District municipality have also had interruptions to the water supply.

The issues were worsened when a number of employees from the South Coast municipality embarked on an illegal strike two weeks ago.

Municipal spokesperson France Zama said that since not all workers had returned to work, the municipality was operating with very limited resources.

He said that water and sanitation services in most parts of the district remained critically affected. The Uvongo reservoir was empty due to no inflow.

Zama said the “troubleshooting” was still ongoing to check for possible breaks or closed valves.

The Ramsgate South reservoir was also empty as the supply was closed to build up Seaslopes.

The reservoir build-up was going slowly due to load shedding. He said the supply to Seaslopes was planned to be opened on Wednesday.

The Marburg reservoir was less than 30% full, but climbing.

“This is due to supply interruption after load shedding. Marburg and Oslo Beach too experience low pressure or no water as the reservoir is building up,” he said.

The Gamalakhe reservoir was less than 30% full and pumps were expected to be started last night.

Zama said the reason for no water in Umtentweni was that there was a pipe breakage in Albersville Memorial Road. The repairs were expected to be finished last night.

The contractor was also expected to fix a burst pipe in Manaba and Queen streets.

An investigation was ongoing into why the supply lines were not building pressure to Palm Beach, Glenmore and Munster.

The municipality noted reports of no water supply in KwaXolo.

