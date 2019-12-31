oThongathi residents set to enter 2020 without running water









Picture: Suju/Pixabay Durban - Water supply to a number of residents living in oThongathi (Tongaat) is unlikely to be restored soon as contractors were forced to bring in pumps from Kloof as a temporary fix. The latest water outage has left residents frustrated and threatening violent protests against the eThekwini Municipality. Councillors in the area said the festive season was “an extremely trying time” for residents. Ageing infrastructure and lack of maintenance have been blamed for the continual water issues in the area. The main areas affected are Belvedere, Belgate, Flamingo Heights, Watsonia, Haven Crest, Chelmsford Heights, Mithanagar, Trurolands, Gandhinagar and Plane Street.

According to Yogis Govender, a councillor in the area, this was due to a pump failure.

She said that in one instance the water supply to a large section of Waterways was turned off on Saturday because technicians allegedly isolated the wrong valve.

According to Govender, of the existing tankers that the city has or has hired, 98 trucks go out to scheduled areas daily, leaving only seven or eight trucks free to service bursts and unplanned outages across the 110 wards in eThekwini.

Another councillor in the area, Geoff Pullan, said the municipality failed to maintain the existing infrastructure, resulting in constant burst pipes.

Pullan added that incompetent contractors who switched off areas “unnecessarily” needed to be trained in their field.

“This was a bad week for Tongaat residents. Driving around with the water tankers I found that a municipal JoJo tank near the pension cottages had not been filled for about two years.

“Another JoJo in Brake Village was found to have a hole in it, rendering it useless.

“The municipality wasted money in purchasing these tanks if they cannot look after them,” Pullan said.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city was yesterday in the final stages of repairs to a burst pipe in Hlawe Road.

He said that in the meanwhile the municipality was supplying water to residents from tankers.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this has caused to residents and we are grateful for them bearing with us.

“We are hoping to restore water supply normally by (yesterday) evening as the process of building capacity to the reservoir is going to take a bit of time,” Mayisela said.

But residents took to social media to voice their frustrations at the water woes during the festive period.

“Water issue continues in Belvedere. Today is the day we Tongaat residents have been left without water again. Some of them were for days.

“I think the only action that will wake up the government is protesting our service demands.

“This water issue has become a disaster to Tongaat residences which I now see is an ongoing problem. The water tankers won’t make any real difference to our lives. We need our system working always, with proper infrastructure and management,” said Atisha Maharaj.

Rivash Ramjathan suggested that residents make applications to the metro to protest.

“This will get some attention. You don’t have to even protest. Just email newspapers and also everyone should post on eThekwini page then they will try to help,” Ramjathan said.

Manny Lutchaman said he shuddered to think what the new year held in store for residents.

“Brace yourselves. I see a bad moon rising,” he said.

Jay Lovey Govender said he was convinced this had political innuendo because oThongathi comprised mainly DA wards.

“Most of our children work in Johannesburg and are down for the season. Much cooking and preparation is under way.

“What better way than to frustrate the mothers who are cooking?

“It’s unimaginable that this can happen on Christmas Day. We are on to you guys,” Govender said.

The Mercury