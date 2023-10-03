Ottawa homeowner shoots knife-wielding burglar allegedly attempting to stab him dead

Durban – The police are investigating a case of murder after a homeowner from Ottawa, north of Durban, shot a man dead who allegedly attempted to enter his house on Tuesday. KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Verulam police are investigating a case of murder following an incident that occurred on October 2.

“It is alleged that an unknown man was shot after entering a private property and attempted to stab the owner with a knife,” said Netshiunda on Wednesday. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) were first at the scene. Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram, said Rusa received a call for assistance at about 1.14pm.

He said upon arrival, reaction officers were directed to a bush at the rear of a property. “An unresponsive male was located in the overgrown vegetation. He sustained a single gunshot wound to his right chest. A knife was located near his body,” said Balram.

A knife was located near the body of a burglar who as shot dead by an Ottawa homeowner after the suspect allegedly tried to stab the resident. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa(Rusa) Balram said according to reports the owner was investigating a noise in the yard when he discovered the suspect attempting to force open a window. “The deceased allegedly produced a knife and attempted to stab the victim. The tenant drew his licensed 9mm pistol and shot the burglar in the chest,” he said.

He added that the homeowner sustained minor injuries during the attack. In an unrelated incident, Rusa reported that a 19 year old was repeatedly stabbed during a robbery on uMhlanga Rocks Drive in Umhlanga on Friday afternoon. Balram said a passer-by contacted Rusa at about 9.18pm requesting assistance for the seriously injured male.