Deputy President Paul Mashatile told the Anti-Corruption Summit in Pretoria on Friday that corruption is based on selfishness and a lack of concern for the majority that one leads. He was speaking ahead of the world International Anti-Corruption Day on Saturday.

Mashatile said it was crucial to be vigilant in how corruption was addressed, especially in the public sector. “It is a persistent problem that inhibits development, fairness and equality in our society.” South Africa signed the UN Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) on 9 December 2003 and ratified it on 22 November 2004.

“It is crucial that we all come together under the banner of this year’s theme, ‘UNCAC at 20: Uniting the World Against Corruption: Anti-Corruption Policies and Programmes: How to Better Collaborate to Improve Implementation and Impact’, which acknowledges the challenges we face in combating corruption and calls for a united front,” Mashatile said. He said the government’s commitment to eliminating corruption and dealing harshly with those who partake in it was highlighted by the country signing the UN Convention Against Corruption. The ratification of the convention meant that South Africa, as a member state, is responsible for the obligations to:

• Promote and strengthen measures to prevent and combat corruption. • Promote, facilitate, and support international co-operation and technical assistance in the prevention of and fight against corruption, including asset recovery, and • Promote integrity, accountability, and proper management of public affairs and public property.

“We are also striving to create a corruption-free South Africa through the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, an inter-sectoral partnership that fights fraud and corruption through advocacy and action,” he said. The council is an independent body that supports the anti-corruption and anti-crime initiatives of the various law enforcement authorities to enhance the nation’s endeavours to eradicate corruption from both society and the administration, to bolster investor confidence, and to establish greater levels of public trust, he said. “The Constitution, which incorporates the principles of social justice, human dignity, accountability, transparency, and the rule of law, is our most potent tool in combating crime and corruption.