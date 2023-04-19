Outcry after KZN taxi commuters are robbed on the way home

Durban - Passengers going home to Mpophomeni township from Howick had an experience they would like to forget, as they were held up and robbed at gunpoint on Monday afternoon. The commuters, who have taken to social media to vent their feelings, have called for swift action from the police in arresting the criminals.

“What happened to us is something that should not be experienced by anyone. Imagine boarding a taxi with individuals who are planning to rob you of your items that you worked so hard for,” said one commuter, who advised others to be careful. Others also called for the local taxi association to deal with the criminals. “I wonder what the [taxi association] is doing on the matter, because justice is needed,” said another user.

One subscriber to a local social media group lamented how a relative who trades as a street vendor in the Howick Central Business District was robbed of her earnings totalling over a thousand rand. SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the incident, adding that it is now the subject of an investigation, “Mpophomeni police are investigating a case of robbery following an incident where two unknown suspects reportedly robbed taxi passengers in Mphophomeni area on April 17. It is alleged that the suspects pretended to be passengers and robbed everyone inside the taxi of their personal belongings,” he said.