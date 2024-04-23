Outcry over eThekwini’s plan to splurge R25m on luxury cars

The move unleashes a backlash with opposition parties saying it is “unacceptable”. Top leaders in eThekwini Municipality could soon be chauffeured around in posh cars following a proposal to fork out R25 million of council funds on the purchase of new vehicles.

A report tabled before the finance and emergency services committee last week has revealed that the City was looking to spend this amount on new vehicles for its Security and Protection Services Unit. Councillors who are members of the committee said they were informed during the meeting that mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, deputy mayor Zandile Myeni, the chairperson of committees, as well as some officials, are among those that will benefit from the splurge. The purchase, which was given the nod at committee level, would move to the executive committee and then council for final approval.

Ratepayers, who are gearing up for a fight with the City over proposed high tariff increases, on Monday described the purchase as “unjust” with opposition party the IFP saying it was “sickening”. The report motivating for the purchase of the high-end vehicles said: “The purpose of this report is for the executive council to approve the procurement of vehicles for the purposes of security and protection services, as both replacements and additional requirements. “These vehicles are crucial for providing protection services. With 2024 being the national and provincial government election year, there is an increasing demand for security and protection services and vehicles are one of the crucial resources required,” it said.

It added that the current fleet for Security and Protection Services has exceeded its lifespan and is due for replacement. “The fleet has not been replaced due to funding unavailability. This presents a huge risk since Security and Protection Services cannot fully perform their duties without vehicles. There are also new vehicle requirements for Security and Protection Services based on their operational demands. “The urgent vehicle procurement for the purposes of Security and Protection Services is estimated at R25 million exclusive of Value Added Tax (VAT) for the current financial year.

“Financial provision has not been made for this procurement. Procurement to be made through savings that will be identified during the current financial year 2023/24,” it said. The report recommended that the executive committee approve the procurement of vehicles for the purposes of Security and Protection Services, as both replacements and additional requirements at an estimated value of R25 million, and that it grants the CFO authority to identify savings. The report did not specify the number of vehicles that were to be purchased, nor their specifications or the type of vehicles.

The contents of the report angered ratepayers, saying this has nothing to do with service delivery. Ish Prahladh of the eThekwini Ratepayers’ and Residents’ Association said if they can buy cars then they can waive the tariff increases. “Ratepayers are irate about this. There is no service delivery and they are increasing tariff increases to line their pockets with high salaries. New cars are not a necessity, but a privilege. The current fleet can still be used.”

Opposition parties in the council described the decision as “unacceptable”. DA whip for the Economic Development and Finance Committee Mxolisi Khubisa said they were told in the committee that the mayor and deputy mayor would be among those getting new cars. “The DA voted against efforts to urgently approve R25 million to buy new security vehicles for the ANC mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, NFP deputy mayor, Zandile Myeni, ANC portfolio committee chairpersons and senior officials.”

He said they were also alarmed by the elections being given as a reason for the purchase of vehicles. Khubisa said the DA raised pertinent questions about this request, including the logic behind spending millions in taxpayers’ money to buy luxury vehicles for officials who earn millions of rand. “This is an ill-informed request that lacks empathy and the ability to prioritise the City’s needs.”

IFP councillor Jonathan Annipen said the IFP was of the view that given the tough economic times, such a purchase would be in poor taste. “We believe that this is not the time for us to be spending on frivolous issues like purchasing new vehicles. “We do not believe that the mayor or the deputy mayor deserve any more benefits. Ratepayers do not get the services they pay for. It is therefore a smack in the face for ratepayers to use their money to buy fancy cars.

“It’s really sickening to find that there is this item in the agenda of the city when people have no water, when sewage is spilling all over the city, the grass uncut and when there is absolutely no service delivery,” said Annipen. Mayoral spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa said it would be premature for the mayor’s office to comment on the report, which has not been tabled and discussed by exco and processed by full council. Mntungwa, however, took exception to claims that the cars would be for political principals.