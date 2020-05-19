Outcry over KZN council's nod for salary hikes

Durban - The uMgungundlovu District Municipality’s approval of salary increases for senior managers and councillors has sparked an outcry from some opposition party councillors who believe the hikes are unaffordable and insensitive to the plight of embattled ratepayers. This comes after the municipality tabled its budget for the 2020/21 financial year last week in which it proposed a tariff increase of between 4.5% to 5.5% for water. The DA said the salary increases came at a time when residents were already overburdened and dealing with the financial impact of the lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, which had led to salary cuts and job losses. The party said it had written to the provincial MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka to block the increases for councillors. The council approved the increases last week during a virtual council meeting. This came after Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma gazetted the upper limits of the total remuneration packages payable to municipal managers and managers accountable to the municipal manager.

Councillors are likely to get a salary bump of about 4% while senior managers, including the municipal manager, are in line for an increase of about 6.5%.

The DA said these were for the 2019/20 financial year, meaning it would be backdated to July last year.

According to guidance from the SA Local Government Association (Salga), municipalities should consider affordability, macro-economic policy, productivity and comparability when determining the cost-of-living adjustments for council managers.

“We opposed the increase, first on principle. The residents that fund the municipality through rates and tariffs are losing their salaries and others are having their salaries cut. We should not take this increase to show solidarity with them,” said DA councillor Bongumusa Nhlabathi.

“Second, the cash coverage of the municipality showed that we do not have any money to run our own operations. Instead of the three-month cash coverage that is the requirement, we are sitting on minus one month so we cannot afford this.”

EFF councillor Khumbulani Nene said their party was still engaging in internal discussions about the matter.

Umgungundlovu District Municipality mayor Thobekile Maphumulo said: “There is no guarantee that Cogta will give all the councillors those salary increases. It could be that Cogta decides only municipalities that achieved clean audits should be given salary increases

“We should also remember that the increase might not be very much and it could ‘disappear’ into the donations that councillors are expected to make towards the Covid-19 fund,” she said.

Cogta spokesperson Senzo Mzila said the department had not received a report from Umgungundlovu and therefore could not comment on the matter. But he said in general, such matters were assessed on a case by case basis and the department took into account the financial viability and the performance of the municipality.

