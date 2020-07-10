Outcry over number of prisoners released since parole announcement

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that 19 000 low-risk prisoners would be released to deal with overcrowding in prisons and to control the spread of Covid-19.

The department said they would need about 10 weeks to deal with the process. However, after nine weeks, only 5 475 prisoners had been released.

According to Sapohr, the department was moving at a snail’s pace while the number of infections in prisons were on the rise.

Sapohr’s chief executive and prison rights activist, Miles Bhudu, said they were not pleased, and they expected that by now, more than 15 000 inmates would have been released.

“They said 10 weeks, and next week Friday, July 17, would be week number 10, yet not even 50% of inmates have been released.

“We have been urging the department countless times to engage with us as organisations in these processes, however, they want to work alone, ” he said.

In KwaZulu-Natal, only 1087 inmates had been released, Western Cape 1 142 prisoners and Gauteng had 1 011 paroled inmates.

According to the report by the department, 5 060 males and 415 females had been released.

Bhudu urged the department to speed up the process in order to decrease the number of inmates.

“We told them from the start to work with stakeholders, but we have never received any consultation. This is just a shame and very much disappointing,” said Bhudu.

According to the department spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, the department was doing its best to process those that should be granted parole. “The process is ongoing. The parole boards are considering cases each and every day,” he said.

According to the department’s statistics, as from Wednesday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases was 3 243, comprising 1 836 officials, 1 407 inmates and 40 deaths.

In KZN, there were 108 infections, with 95 officials and 13 inmates.

Nxumalo said an impression had been created that the prison environment was “chaotic” with the hope that the public would be mobilised and call for mass releases.

“It must be emphasised that will never happen. We live in a democratic state where the rule of law is supreme. Only those classified to be of low risk and qualifying will be considered for parole placement,” he said, adding that no form of undue pressure and propaganda would sway the department.

Nxumalo said the containment and treatment measures saw the department increasing its health care battalion by employing over 600 professional nurses.

He said as the virus was approaching its peak, the department was fully aware of the immense task ahead.

“Our officials do report for duty. Those who were in direct contact with positive cases, have been placed in quarantine, so as to isolate those who have tested positive. No sections in any of our facilities have been closed down due to Covid-19.

“We decontaminate sites where there are positive cases and open them for operations. This is going to be the norm moving forward across all institutions in the country,” added Nxumalo.

