Outrage over benefits grows amid new claims of R87m spending for additional staff for ministers, deputies

Durban - The IFP has entered the fray on the controversial ministerial handbook, and its provisions, which have seen Cabinet members enjoying perks that include free water and electricity, and support staff at the taxpayer’s expense. This follows further revelations that President Cyril Ramaphosa had secretly altered the handbook in April to not only allow ministers and deputies free utilities, but to also have more support staff which sees the expenditure on the budget item rising to more than R80 million per year.

It was reported yesterday that Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said after the outrage regarding the water and electricity bills issue, that a decision had been taken to review the handbook. The DA, who raised the alarm over the perks last week, yesterday charged that the alteration was used by Ramaphosa as a sweetener to party members ahead of the elective conference in December where he is seeking re-election as the ruling party president. According to DA MP Dr Leon Schreiber, in the latest version of the handbook, Ramaphosa increased the number of staff members that may be employed by ministers in their personal offices from 11 to 15 and created four new positions in each of the 28 ministerial offices: driver/messenger, food aid services, portfolio co-ordinator and registry clerk.

Citing chapter 3, which deals with personal and administrative staff, Schreiber said Ramaphosa had also increased the number of employees in the offices of deputy ministers, from seven to 10, by creating three new staff positions for each of his 35 deputy ministers’ driver/messenger, food aid services, and registry clerk. “Additionally, he dramatically increased the salary levels of cadres employed as “administrative support staff” in ministerial offices, from R850 000 to R1.15 million per year,” said the MP. He said these new positions would cost taxpayers “an astounding R87 million more every year”.

Weighing in on the matter, IFP founding president Dr Mangosuthu Buthelezi, speaking at the party’s thanksgiving rally in uMhlathuze on the North Coast this past weekend, lamented the apparent free ride enjoyed by Cabinet ministers. “‘There is something rotten in our country. It has crept in on the back of corruption, widening the gap between those who have and those who must go without. It is time to restore the balance and elect leaders who are truly servants of the people,” said Buthelezi. He stressed the need for the government to provide water, sanitation and electricity in every home, adding that it was not right that those in power never had to experience what every South African experienced.

“When we have constant load shedding, the lights stay on in the homes of government ministers and deputy ministers,” Buthelezi added. Cosatu yesterday reiterated its call for the scrapping of what it labelled as “vulgar and tone-deaf” perks for Cabinet members and an overhaul of the ministerial handbook that is out of touch. Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the provisions in the handbook were shameful and scandalous when bearing in mind that millions of poor people in South Africa were struggling with the escalating cost of living.

“It is extremely insensitive for this administration to cushion the members of the executive while imposing extreme sacrifices on the workers and the unemployed. Budget cuts have collapsed service delivery and the government is currently offering workers a well below the inflation rate salary adjustment.” The labour federation charged that the current Cabinet members were among the highest paid in the world and they led one of the most unequal countries with some of the poorest people in the world. Pamla further warned that the latest revelations would only serve to harden attitudes of workers during this year’s round of wage negotiations.

Leading political analyst Thabani Khumalo said it should not be a surprise that Ramaphosa had altered the ministerial handbook to have more helpers employed for ministers. “For a democratic country to have a document such as this one kept a secret is unheard of because members of the public ought to know how their taxes are spent by the government. Therefore, this document should be made public,” said Khumalo. According to the analyst, the latest revelations were a further illustration of how South Africa had reached “failed state status”, and blamed the ANC for this.