Over 1,000 join eThekwini’s cancer awareness fun run

The eThekwini Municipality hosted a cancer awareness fun run/walk on Sunday, drawing more than 1,000 participants to Durban beachfront. Organised by the eThekwini Youth Development Office, the event served as a vital platform for raising awareness about cancer, particularly among young people.

Chairperson of the Governance and Human Capital Committee, Nkosenhle Madlala, praised residents for their enthusiastic participation in support of the Youth Cancer Awareness Campaign. “The event aimed to promote a healthy lifestyle while raising awareness about cancer in honour of those battling the disease,” he said. Madlala urged participants to familiarise themselves with local healthcare centres for regular check-ups, emphasising that early detection can save lives.

“It was very encouraging to see the number of participants who came out in support of this important initiative. I strongly advocate for people to undergo cancer screenings and other health tests to take the necessary measures for a long and healthy life,” he added. The City said that more than 1,000 participants, who were mostly youth, participated in the fun walk/run. Youth Office Manager Nokuthula Hlophe highlighted the event's goal of promoting a healthy lifestyle while supporting those affected by cancer.

“We will continue to hold programmes like this to increase awareness of health risks among young people and provide them with our support,” she said. Participant Nompumelelo Zungu expressed gratitude to the City for hosting the fun run/walk, which conveyed an important message. “Cancer is a serious killer that also affects young people. This event was very informative about how we can safeguard ourselves against the disease,” she said.