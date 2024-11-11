Over 12,000 arrests made in KZN police operations in October

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested almost 12,600 suspects and recovered 345 firearms during operations conducted in October. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said in a statement on Monday that 171 murder suspects, 261 attempted murder suspects, and 250 suspected rapists were among the 12,593 suspects arrested during various operations by police.

During these operations, police also managed to recover 345 firearms and 2,998 rounds of ammunition of various calibres. Among the recovered firearms were 23 rifles and 17 home-made illegal guns. Dangerous Weapons Recovered: 649 knives

8 axes

7 machetes Netshiunda said 4,010 suspects were arrested for contact crimes, including different types of robberies, car and truck jacking, and assaults. Regarding property-related crimes, he said a total of 501 suspects were arrested.

Property Crimes Breakdown: 252 suspects for burglaries at residential premises

99 suspects for burglaries at business premises

51 suspects for stock theft-related cases According to police, those who commit domestic-related crimes were also traced and arrested. Domestic Crime Arrests: