Over 12,000 arrests made in KZN police operations in October

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested almost 12,600 suspects and recovered 345 firearms during operations conducted in October.
Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said in a statement on Monday that 171 murder suspects, 261 attempted murder suspects, and 250 suspected rapists were among the 12,593 suspects arrested during various operations by police.
During these operations, police also managed to recover 345 firearms and 2,998 rounds of ammunition of various calibres. Among the recovered firearms were 23 rifles and 17 home-made illegal guns.
Dangerous Weapons Recovered:
- 649 knives
- 8 axes
- 7 machetes
Netshiunda said 4,010 suspects were arrested for contact crimes, including different types of robberies, car and truck jacking, and assaults. Regarding property-related crimes, he said a total of 501 suspects were arrested.
Property Crimes Breakdown:
- 252 suspects for burglaries at residential premises
- 99 suspects for burglaries at business premises
- 51 suspects for stock theft-related cases
According to police, those who commit domestic-related crimes were also traced and arrested.
Domestic Crime Arrests:
- 261 suspects for transgressions of the Domestic Violence Act
- 56 suspects for kidnapping
- 4 suspects for child abuse
Meanwhile, the illegal sale of liquor was also dealt with, as 547 people were arrested for illegal dealing in liquor, 143 people were arrested for being drunk in a public place, and 56 people were also arrested for drinking in a public space.
“With the Safer Festive Season Operations in full swing, police visibility will be systematically increased, and community members are encouraged to continue providing police with valuable information that leads to the arrest of criminals, thus creating a safer KwaZulu-Natal for all residents and visitors,” said Netshiunda.