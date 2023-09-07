Over 28 000 bags of waste collected on Prasa railway lines in eThekwini

Durban – Ethekwini Municipality, in partnership with the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), embarked on a clean-up campaign along railway lines in the city.
The City said in a statement on Tuesday that work to clear a massive illegal dump on Prasa railway lines was under way.
“The mounds of waste stems from businesses and residents who are illegally dumping on the site. Around 28 500 bags of waste were collected during the clean-up,” said the municipality.
According to the City, these bags of waste excludes waste collected by trucks.
It said that several units from the City were involved in the clean-up, including ITRUMP Area Based Management, the Cleansing and Solid Waste Unit, and the Metro Police.
“Waste collected included bales of fabric, general waste, clothing items, fast food wrappers, black domestic refuse bags filled with waste, plastic bags, polystyrene food packaging, beverage bottles and more,” said the municipality.
The City said this highlighted that residents and businesses were still not disposing of litter in the correct manner.
“This irresponsible behaviour poses a threat to humans and the environment,” it said.
The City advised that businesses that required waste removal services could contact the Cleansing and Solid Waste Unit for information on how to open a skip contract for the storage of high-volume compactable waste and non-compactable bulky refuse waste.
“The City calls on all residents to take a bold stand against illegal dumping. The public is urged to report perpetrators using the following number 031 311 8804 or send an email to [email protected]. Keeping the environment clean is a collective responsibility.”