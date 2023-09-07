Over 28 000 bags of waste collected on Prasa railway lines in eThekwini

Durban – Ethekwini Municipality, in partnership with the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), embarked on a clean-up campaign along railway lines in the city. The City said in a statement on Tuesday that work to clear a massive illegal dump on Prasa railway lines was under way.

“The mounds of waste stems from businesses and residents who are illegally dumping on the site. Around 28 500 bags of waste were collected during the clean-up,” said the municipality. According to the City, these bags of waste excludes waste collected by trucks. It said that several units from the City were involved in the clean-up, including ITRUMP Area Based Management, the Cleansing and Solid Waste Unit, and the Metro Police.

“Waste collected included bales of fabric, general waste, clothing items, fast food wrappers, black domestic refuse bags filled with waste, plastic bags, polystyrene food packaging, beverage bottles and more,” said the municipality. The City said this highlighted that residents and businesses were still not disposing of litter in the correct manner. “This irresponsible behaviour poses a threat to humans and the environment,” it said.