Children walk through the flooded KwaGreen area, in Port St Johns yesterday. Bhekizizwe Radebe

DURBAN - At first they noticed water “coming like a tornado” towards their KwaGreen household in Port St Johns on Monday morning, and before they knew it their home was flooded, threatening to “drown” them. This is the story of the Morrow family at KwaGreen in the Eastern Cape’s most attractive small Wild Coast town of Port St Johns.

KwaGreen, near Second Beach, has been the hardest hit area with more than 300 households evacuated to a town hall and church structures following heavy rains that started on Sunday.

The Eastern Cape government said the town recorded about 257mm of rain on Monday.

While there have been no reported deaths in Port St Johns, Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle said he was saddened to learn that a 12-year-old had drowned at Lubhacweni village in KwaBhaca (formerly Mount Frere).

Louis Morrow has lived at KwaGreen for more than 50 years.

“It is actually heartbreaking, we were scared of drowning. We woke up on Monday to find our yard full of water. We saw the water coming like a tornado into our yard. We grabbed our spades to divert the water out of our yard but it was all in vain,” said Morrow.

“It was so disastrous. After seeing that we could not stop the water we tried to take some household appliances but most of our furniture has been destroyed.

“We have complained in the past to the local municipality that their stormwater drainage system was pumping water into our household but nothing was done.”

Buyisile Lindani, also from KwaGreen who had his mud structure destroyed by heavy rains, said he feared for the lives of his two children.

“I don’t know where we are going to sleep because I also fear my goods might be stolen.

“My wife and children can go sleep at the town hall but not me. I will stay at my house,” he said.

Eastern Cape MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Fikile Xasa, delegated by Masualle to assist flood victims, assured affected residents that meals, shelter and clothing would be provided for by the government in partnership with business and civil society.

