Over 3000 KwaZulu-Natal runners to participate in the 2023 Comrades Marathon

Durban - The 2023 Comrades Marathon provincial entry statistics reveal that over 3000 runners from KZN will be participating in the race.
The Comrades Marathon Association(CMA) in a statement on Tuesday, said the lion’s share of entries is from Gauteng, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and then the Western Cape.
“With 17,920 runners having qualified for this year’s 96th Comrades Marathon on Sunday, 11 June, the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has issued the provincial entry statistics,” said the association.
Here is the breakdown of the 2023 Comrades Marathon runners by province:
- Gauteng: 7398
- KwaZulu-Natal: 3491
- Western Cape: 1517
- Eastern Cape: 1141
- Mpumalanga: 772
- Limpopo: 662
- Free State: 505
- North West: 450
- Northern Cape: 154
“In 11 days, runners, their families, supporters, volunteers and the nation at large will once again join in the celebratory spirit of The Ultimate Human Race by running the great race, assisting at 42 refreshment stations along the 87.7km route or cheering from the sidelines,”said the CMA.
CMA race director, Rowyn James said the association looked forward to the running of this year’s 48th Down Run.
“Runners will be representing their respective provinces in numbers and as much as this is a truly international race, it is our South African athletes who have made the Comrades Marathon such an epic event. We warmly welcome everyone to KwaZulu-Natal.”