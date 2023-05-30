Over 3000 KwaZulu-Natal runners to participate in the 2023 Comrades Marathon

Durban - The 2023 Comrades Marathon provincial entry statistics reveal that over 3000 runners from KZN will be participating in the race. The Comrades Marathon Association(CMA) in a statement on Tuesday, said the lion’s share of entries is from Gauteng, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and then the Western Cape.

“With 17,920 runners having qualified for this year’s 96th Comrades Marathon on Sunday, 11 June, the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has issued the provincial entry statistics,” said the association. Here is the breakdown of the 2023 Comrades Marathon runners by province: Gauteng: 7398

KwaZulu-Natal: 3491

Western Cape: 1517

Eastern Cape: 1141

Mpumalanga: 772

Limpopo: 662

Free State: 505

North West: 450

Northern Cape: 154 “In 11 days, runners, their families, supporters, volunteers and the nation at large will once again join in the celebratory spirit of The Ultimate Human Race by running the great race, assisting at 42 refreshment stations along the 87.7km route or cheering from the sidelines,”said the CMA.