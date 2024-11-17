Over 7.1 million HPV vaccine doses administered since 2014

The Department of Health has announced that more than 7.1 million doses of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine have been administered since the campaign's launch in 2014, protecting over 4 million girls across South Africa. Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said: “South Africa faces one of the highest rates of cervical cancer globally, with an estimated 13,800 new cases annually. “Through initiatives like the HPV vaccination programme, we are building strong defences against this preventable disease.”

The program, initially targeted grade 5 girls aged nine and older in public and special schools, has achieved remarkable coverage, with between 85% and 89% of the targeted population receiving one or more doses. This year, the campaign has expanded to include private schools, ensuring that no girl is left behind, regardless of whether they attend a public or private institution, Mohale said. Mohale noted that studies highlight the programme’s effectiveness, showing that vaccinating pre-adolescents before the onset of sexual activity provides robust immunity. The initiative's success is attributed to the collaborative efforts of the Ministries of Health and Basic Education, school governing bodies, parents, and civil society. However, challenges persist in other areas of cervical cancer prevention. While vaccination rates soar, screening and treatment services lag.

“Parents and caregivers must ensure eligible girls who missed their doses receive catch-up vaccinations, offered free at primary health facilities,” urged Mohale. This year’s campaign theme, “Elevating Frontline Health Workers: Transforming Global Commitments into Lifesaving Actions,” underscores the vital role that healthcare workers play. The Department of Health is partnering with the World Health Organization to provide specialized training for clinicians, aiming to enhance screening and treatment capabilities.