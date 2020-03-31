Overport businesses in hot water over price inflation allegations

Durban - Since the start of the lockdown on Thursday, the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) has received more than 500 complaints related to price-gouging in the province. Officials from the Consumer Protection Services are processing the complaints and have partnered with the police, the National Consumer Commission, the National Competition Authority and the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa to ensure offenders are brought to book. KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube made unannounced visits in recent days to some of the Durban shops which had been named and shamed by consumers on social media. Sparkport Pharmacy, in Overport, was investigated for allegedly overcharging for hand sanitisers and face masks. The department found a 500ml hand sanitiser retailing at R179, while 100ml was R79. “The general manager conceded they had sold the hand sanitisers at a ridiculous price,” Dube-Ncube said.

It was also established that one FFP1 protective dust mask, designed to protect the wearer against inhaling airborne particles, retailed at R780.

“Our investigations on this matter is ongoing. The Competition Commission is also investigating them on excessive pricing.

“We will be collaborating during the investigations with the commission and the National Consumer Commission,” Dube-Ncube said.

The general manager of Star Meats in Overport was also arrested by the Sydenham police after the department received more than 100 complaints about price-gouging at the store.

The department said the 100 complaints were sent via email and the complaints hotline.

“The general manager admitted they had increased the price of lamb from R89.99kg to R155/kg due to his supplier, GWK Meat Supplies, increasing prices.

“He was immediately arrested by the police,” Dube-Ncube said.

Other stores being investigated include:

Durban Commercial Suppliers

The investigation relates to excessive pricing and improper labelling of hand sanitisers supplied to the Department of Labour. It is suspected that home-made sanitisers were supplied.

The complaint, lodged by managers at the Department of Labour, was that the products were not of good quality.

Upon investigation, the department said there were discrepancies as the labelling of the products was incorrect and contravened the Consumer Protection Regulations on product labelling.

It was found that the manufacturer of the products did not label them but instead the distributor did the labelling.

Dube-Ncube said the Department of Labour was cautioned not to distribute the products to protect the safety and health of their officials.

The investigation is ongoing in this matter.

Checkstar Supermarket in Overport

The department said the general manager had admitted to increasing the price of rice from R89.99 to R104.

The Competition Commission is also investigating Checkstar.

It was also found that hand sanitisers being sold at the store were not of a high standard as there was no proper labelling on them.

The owner was criminally charged for contravening the Consumer Protection Act regulations and Disaster Management Act regulations on excessive and unjustified price increase.

Consumers can report excessive prices at Consumer.Complaints @kznedtea.gov.za or WhatsApp 082 458 0706 or 082 374 6660

The Mercury