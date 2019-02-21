A house in Springfield was petrol bombed by a mob, damaging the ceiling.

DURBAN - Three homes were attacked, including one which was petrol bombed in the Overport area just before midnight yesterday. A petrol bomb was thrown on the roof of one home, causing a massive hole and damaging the ceiling in other rooms.

There were no injuries reported. The attack is believed to be linked to a protest that took place on Monday in Alpine Road. The protest was part of ongoing demonstrations by community members living in the informal settlement, who are demanding jobs at the nearby King George hospital.

The protesters allegedly torched a bus recently. Ward councillor Hassan Haniff said the information received was that it was people from the informal settlement who had petrol-bombed the three houses. “On Monday there was a community protest, during which the community claims someone fired live shots at them from the direction of these houses,” he said.

The homeowner, who asked not to be named, said he had no problems with the people at the informal settlement, but added that they had no reason to target him. He said at about midnight he heard a commotion outside, with objects being thrown at his house. When he went to investigate, he found his roof on fire.

“The fire damaged the roof and the ceilings in other rooms. I am left with more than R50000 worth of damage. “This was not the only house attacked, they attacked three more houses next to me. One house has already been vacated after the attack.”

Attempts to speak to owners of the other two houses were unsuccessful. The police at the scene recovered several rounds of ammunition, spent shells and at least one spent round inside the house and another lodged next to the window of the front door.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a case of arson was being investigated.

“It is alleged that on February 19 at 11.50pm, the victim was asleep with his family at Alpine Road, when he heard a loud noise emanating from outside. He went to check and saw smoke coming from his house and heard an explosion on the roof.

“The fire was extinguished by the fire department. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” she said.

