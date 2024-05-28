Oxford Freshmarket CEO fumes over stalling of R200m project

Oxford Freshmarket CEO Brett Latimer is planning legal action against the provincial Economic Development Department, saying it is accountable for financial losses incurred in the stalling of construction of a more than R200million supermarket in Amanzimtoti. Latimer has accused the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) and MEC Siboniso Duma of stalling the project, but the departments says the delays are a result of Latimer refusing to comply with environmental laws.

Latimer said he originally purchased the land for the development of a shopping centre, featuring a 9000m2 Oxford supermarket and liquor market. “The projected costs of the development amount to R120m for the building and R60m for fit-out, excluding land costs of R40m. Moreover, dividend tax payments are projected to amount to R400000 annually,” Latimer said. “Presently, Oxford freshmarket employs 750 people, and during the construction phase, it is expected to create 350 jobs. Upon completion, a further 350 permanent jobs will be generated, providing a substantial boost to local employment opportunities and the economy at large,” added Latimer.

In early 2023, Latimer obtained approval for an access road and road widening from the relevant authorities. “In July 2023, my development came to a halt when Edtea issued a Notice of Compliance, alleging that I had destroyed 20000m2 of coastal grassland. Despite my continuous requests, between July 2023 and January 2024, Edtea failed to provide evidence of the alleged destruction and refused to withdraw the compliance notice.” To address this deadlock, Latimer initiated a social media campaign on January 31, 2024, to highlight his frustrations with Edtea and MEC Duma.

“On February 15, 2024, MEC Duma confirmed I could proceed with the development, contingent upon submitting an Environmental Management and Protection Report (EMPR). “Duma said Edtea would investigate the site’s history since 2003, with any queries directed to Dr Dlamini at Edtea. Dlamini confirmed in writing on February 28, 2024, that the compliance notice had been withdrawn to allow for a comprehensive investigation into the clearance of vegetation on the site.”

Latimer said the persistent delays have already incurred costs exceeding R30m, “with the potential for further financial losses mounting daily”. “MEC Duma, his officials and department must be held politically accountable for the losses (incurred).” Edtea spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya said Latimer “flatly refused to take advice to comply with environmental laws designed to protect the environment and ensure proposed projects are authorised ... Despite his refusal to comply with the law, we have continuously engaged with Mr Latimer to speed up the establishment of his business.”