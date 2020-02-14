Durban - Phase two of a multi-million rand road construction project, that will serve as a direct link between the N2 and the two major towns in northern KwaZulu-Natal, was officially handed over to the contractor this week. The P232 main road will contribute to the social and economic upliftment of the areas of Sokhulu and Intongonya as the route supports private business, local forestry, agriculture, schools, clinics and local communities.
The contact value for phase two of the 6.8 kilometres P232 Road construction project awarded to Clives Transport Ltd is R71.1 million.
A portion of this road has been upgraded by the Department of Transport in partnership with Richards Bay Minerals. This portion of the project entailed the upgrade of 5.6km of P232 and L622 from gravel to blacktop standards, from 30.9km to 33.5km where P232 ends and 0km to 3km on L622. This
portion of the project was completed in the 2016/17 financial year.
MEC for Transport in KwaZulu-Natal, Bheki Ntuli, officiated the handover and inspected other sites including Road P494 which is between Mabhuyeni and Dondotha and serves as a main road serving communities from the Nseleni area under uMhlathuze Municipality within kwaBhejane Traditional Council.
The road is under iNkosi Khoza and kwaMhlana Traditional Council under iNkosi Mthethwa which also falls under uMfolozi Municipality. The total length of the road is 46km including the section that is being upgraded to black top surface. This road is used by the community to access services such as Inkanyezi Primary School; Gigima Secondary School and Dondotha Clinic.