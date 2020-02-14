P232 road construction project enters phase two









KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison,Mr Bheki Ntuli addressing the crime awareness dialogue. Durban - Phase two of a multi-million rand road construction project, that will serve as a direct link between the N2 and the two major towns in northern KwaZulu-Natal, was officially handed over to the contractor this week. The P232 main road will contribute to the social and economic upliftment of the areas of Sokhulu and Intongonya as the route supports private business, local forestry, agriculture, schools, clinics and local communities. The contact value for phase two of the 6.8 kilometres P232 Road construction project awarded to Clives Transport Ltd is R71.1 million. A portion of this road has been upgraded by the Department of Transport in partnership with Richards Bay Minerals. This portion of the project entailed the upgrade of 5.6km of P232 and L622 from gravel to blacktop standards, from 30.9km to 33.5km where P232 ends and 0km to 3km on L622. This

portion of the project was completed in the 2016/17 financial year. MEC for Transport in KwaZulu-Natal, Bheki Ntuli, officiated the handover and inspected other sites including Road P494 which is between Mabhuyeni and Dondotha and serves as a main road serving communities from the Nseleni area under uMhlathuze Municipality within kwaBhejane Traditional Council. The road is under iNkosi Khoza and kwaMhlana Traditional Council under iNkosi Mthethwa which also falls under uMfolozi Municipality. The total length of the road is 46km including the section that is being upgraded to black top surface. This road is used by the community to access services such as Inkanyezi Primary School; Gigima Secondary School and Dondotha Clinic.

The Empangeni Area Office has conducted assessments on the main road and plans are in place to re-gravel a 5km section of the road in March 2020. The plan entails starting from Ezitulweni (P425) where P494 ends and from P511 to Inkanyezi store where full gravel replacement is needed.

Addressing members of the community, MEC Ntuli strongly condemned vandalism and destruction of transport infrastructure during service delivery protests.

Ntuli said the P232 road construction project is expected to be completed in October 2021. He appealed to the community to ensure that there were no work stoppages so that the project could be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

He said the construction of roads and bridges in the province, particularly in rural parts of KwaZulu-Natal remained key priority in his department.

"We continue to work hard to improve connectivity so that citizens have access to schools and economic opportunities. Therefore, I urge the public to refrain from vandalising transport infrastructure when they have grievances pertaining to service delivery. The road that is being built for the community is to ensure access to schools and clinics, therefore citizens must table their concerns through appropriate channels in order for them to be resolved amicably without resorting to destruction of transport infrastructure and violence,” he said.

Ntuli also engaged with the traditional leadership, law enforcement authorities, community crime fighting structures and hundreds of community members at Dondotha Sports Field during a Crime Prevention Dialogue. The aim of this dialogue was to come up with sustainable

strategies to restore peace and stability in the area. Dondotha was also identified as one of the areas

with high levels of crime in the province.

“Everyone must play their part in fighting crime in our communities. I therefore urge all of you to work closely with law enforcement agencies in order to fight crime and bring peace in the province. As the department we are committed to building a safe and crime free environment for KwaZulu-Natal citizens,” Ntuli said.

Ntuli said he will work with local and provincial government structures, including the South African Police Service to speedily address the issues raised my members of the community.

The Mercury