DURBAN - A pack of dogs, including a pitbull, viciously attacked two women at Illovo Beach Road on the South Coast on Monday morning. The women, who sustained multiple injuries, were attacked by five dogs - a pitbull and four mixed breeds.

A domestic worker, Prudence Khuzwayo, 49, was on her way to work when the dogs attacked her.

Thola Khuzwayo, Prudence’s daughter, said her mother is in serious pain and battled to walk.

She said her mother sustained injuries on both her legs especially on the back of her knees.

“We took her to Prince Mshiyeni Hospital and she was released on the same day. After realising that she was still in pain, we took her to King Edward Hospital,” said Thola.

Thola said she and her younger sister, Thandeka, were “very hurt and worried” about their mother as she was the breadwinner in their family.

Jean-Pierre Swanepoel, who rescued Khuzwayo, said he lived about 250m from where the incident happened.

“I was driving down William Brown Road towards Princeville and then Illovo Beach Road. I noticed a big commotion and approximately five dogs aggressively biting something.

“When I got closer, I noticed that it was a person. I immediately got on my hooter to try to scare them away, to no avail,” said Swanepoel.

He added that he got out and picked up a stick and started hitting and kicking the dogs off Khuz­wayo, who was screaming in fear.

He said that after managing to get the dogs off Khuzwayo, Kaylie Vermeulen stopped behind his vehicle to help. When Vermeulen tried to call the owner of the dogs, they attacked her too.

“I quickly ran down to get the dogs off Kaylie now, and they even tried to get a hold of me.

“At that stage, the owner arrived at his gate and opened it to let the dogs back into his yard,” said Swanepoel.

Attempts to get comment from the owner of the dogs were unsuccessful.

Amanzimtoti SAPS detective Lungisani Gumede confirmed that a case of “negligence or failure to prevent animals from causing injury to a person” had been opened.

