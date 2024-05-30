Palmview Primary School boys’ team wins Volleyball tournament

The tournament started two weeks ago with preliminary rounds inviting schools around the Phoenix North circuit to enter.

Dr Deshni Pillay, principal of Palmview Primary in Phoenix, north of Durban, said both their boys’ and girls’ under 13 teams did well.

‘Palmview Primary was one of the schools that participated in these matches and managed to win all their games played against schools like Clayheights Primary, Woodview Primary, Olympia Primary, Sunford Primary and more for both under 13 girls and boys.’

Pillay added that these performances led to boys and girls teams participating in Saturday's Circuit Managers Cup Finals.

“Palmview Primary boys’ and girls’ Under 13 team did exceptionally well as the boys were able to grab the gold, first position, and the girls bronze, third position. Both the boys and girls team train diligently during lunch breaks, after school and on Saturdays. All praise.and accolades go out to the dedicated educators , Mr M Moodley and Miss LL Pillay.”