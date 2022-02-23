Parent groups call for harsh punishment for TikTok #SchoolChallenge participants

DURBAN - THE Parents’ Association and National Association of School Governing Bodies are calling for disciplinary action to be taken against pupils participating in the TikTok #SchoolsChallenge that has seen pupils climbing on the roofs of buildings and teachers’ vehicles. The TikTok #SchoolsChallenge started in January when pupils went back to school. As part of participating in the challenge, pupils would carry various household items to school instead of their backpacks.

The challenge gained momentum and went viral when pupils started climbing on top of their educators’ vehicles and on school rooftops. Some would put their books in wheel barrows, prams and supermarkets trolleys. Vee Gani, chairperson of the Parents Association in KZN, said the children were destroying state property and risking their safety and that of others. “This is not acceptable, these kids do this because they want to be popular and they do not realise that their behaviour is interfering with teaching and learning.

“These children must be held accountable and removed from the schools,” he said. National Association of School Governing Bodies general secretary Matakanye Matakanya said children should not carry cellphones to school as this was against policy. Social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said social media growth among young people has led to anti-social behaviour.

“Cellphones should be left at home and it is the parents’ responsibility to make sure that their kids do not carry anything that should not be at school,” said Khoza. Department of Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said pupils should rather use their internet data to help them with their school work. “We are pleading with the parents to work with us in trying to stop this chaos because these challenges are dangerous and they waste school time,” he said.