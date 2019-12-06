The burning of the school on Wednesday has left the community in shock. A parent, who lives near the school and who witnessed the incident, described the act as “shocking and stupid”.
“I have never seen anything like this before. Instead of going to school and working hard, some of these pupils decided to bunk school and complain after failing,” said the parent.
She said even the teachers would be scared to come to school next year to teach “undisciplined” pupils.
“For those who passed and are progressing to the next grades, where will they get stationery as they decided to set it alight?