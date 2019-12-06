Parents fear for pupils’ futures after school set on fire









Durban - The parents of pupils at Zwelinjani Secondary School, which disgruntled pupils set on fire after receiving poor results, are worried that teachers will be too afraid to return to the school next year. The burning of the school on Wednesday has left the community in shock. A parent, who lives near the school and who witnessed the incident, described the act as “shocking and stupid”. “I have never seen anything like this before. Instead of going to school and working hard, some of these pupils decided to bunk school and complain after failing,” said the parent. The Zwelinjani Secondary School near Pinetown was damaged by a fire on Wednesday, allegedly started by pupils who were not happy with their reports. Inset: Books and other documents were also destroyed in the fire. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

She said even the teachers would be scared to come to school next year to teach “undisciplined” pupils. “For those who passed and are progressing to the next grades, where will they get stationery as they decided to set it alight?

“This is just pure stupidity, they’re not the first pupils to fail, and they need to comply by working on improving their marks before complaining,” said the parent, who asked not to be named.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education, buildings that were destroyed in the fire include the principal’s office, the school kitchen and the staff room.

When The Mercury visited the school yesterday, the windows in all classrooms were broken, while books and stationery were torched.

The fire destroyed the roof of one of the classrooms, the storeroom, drawers filled with files and study material.

School governing body (SGB) chairperson Thobile Shozi said they did not know what they were going to do.

The SCG believed that a group of ill-disciplined pupils, who were known to the school, were the ones responsible for the fire. “We suspect that it is that group of boys that are always absent from class and smoking under the tree.

“They disrespect teachers and bunk classes.

“We are hoping that the police will make sure that they hunt down the suspects and arrest them,” said Shozi.

She said some of the pupils would be without study material next year.

“We are still going to meet as the SGB to try to see how best we can handle the situation and plot a way forward for next year,” she said.

Asked about repairs to the school, Education Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the department had prioritised the rebuilding of schools that were destroyed during the recent storms.

Mahlambi said they would not change their plans just to attend to this matter.

“We cannot do that just because pupils decided to destroy the school deliberately. We cannot be put under pressure by students who don’t listen.

“We are working on making sure that the storm-affected schools are ready by January,” said Mahlambi.

He said the matter was under investigation, and they were hoping the perpetrators would be arrested soon. The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, confirmed that a case of arson was opened at Kwandengezi police station for investigation.

