That's the provincial Department of Education's directive after complaints by pupils from Ogwini Comprehensive High school in uMlazi that the school withheld their annual results because their fees had not been paid in full.
Thembelani Gumede turned to social media to question whether it was legal for a school to withhold a matric results statement, after the school refused to provide his sister with hers because R900 of her R1800 school fees allegedly remained unpaid. Gumede's sister, Thembeka, received her statement yesterday after their aunt paid the balance.
“I had paid the R900 and after I lost my term job I could not pay any more and my parents cannot afford to pay. Last week my sister went to collect her statement, but was told that she would not receive it until she had paid all the school fees,” Thembelani said.
“This is not the first time this school has done something like this. On the day my sister went to collect her statement she was with other pupils who also owed the school money. They all came back empty handed,” he said.