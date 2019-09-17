Picture\: Jason Boud

Durban - The parents of Grade 12 pupils at a Tongaat high school have raised concerns about the congested final examination timetable which they fear may put pressure on the pupils. The parents of 78 pupils at Seatides Combined School have been liaising with the Department of Education since March this year over the issue.

The parents, who conceded that the department was unlikely to adjust the timetable at this stage, said they were raising the issue with the hope that the department would take their concerns into consideration when drafting next year’s timetable.

The Grade 12 final exams start on October23, when pupils will write English Paper 1, and will end on November28.

The parents said that more than 10 examinations for key subjects were to be written in a 12-day period.

One of the key papers, Mathematics Paper 2, will be written on Monday, October28, a day after Hindus celebrate Diwali.

The parents called for the paper to be rescheduled.

“The current tabling of subjects puts pupils under great pressure,” the parents said in one of their letters to the department.

One parent said: “We were given the timetable early on so that the children could prepare accordingly, but I do not think that the department gave the timetable much thought.”

She said that despite October 27 being Diwali, Grade 12 pupils and invigilators were expected at school on October28 for the maths examination.

“We believe this to be unfair as the children have the right to celebrate their religious beliefs. We are of the strong opinion that no exam should be written on this day,” she said.

Vee Gani of the KwaZulu-Natal Parents Association, which is not involved in the matter, said the parents’ concerns were genuine.

Gani said: “The point of the exams is to bring out the best in a pupil. If the timetable is congested with subjects that have a big workload grouped together, how are the students supposed to focus?” he asked.

“I always say exams should be stretched out to avoid putting pupils under pressure.”

He said expecting pupils to write the day after a holiday was unreasonable as some may be distracted by the celebrations.

However, Ashwin Trikamjee, the president of the SA Hindu Maha Sabha, did not have any concerns about the exam falling one day after Diwali.

He said Diwali celebrations would take place on October 26 and 27.

“We must remember, Diwali is not like Christmas, which is a national holiday,” he said.

In an email, supplied by the parents, their requests for a change to the timetable were purportedly declined by Dr RR Poliah, Chief Director: National Assessment and Public Examination.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the timetable was the responsibility of the national Department of Basic Education and could not be changed by the provincial department.

Mahlambi said the province was ready for the start of the exams, and that Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu would hold a briefing soon to provide further details.

Attempts to obtain comment from the Department of Basic Education were unsuccessful yesterday.

The Mercury