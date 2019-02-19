DURBAN - Parents and guardians of the 146 children who were removed from care centres in Ladysmith and Newcastle over the weekend were taken to their children yesterday, the Department of Social Services said. The department removed the children - aged from newborn to 20 years old - from the Morester Children’s Home in Ladysmith and the Morester Children’s Home and Home Meah in Newcastle, on Friday and Saturday, after allegations emerged of abuse.

The children were placed in government-owned child and youth-care centres in the province.

Department spokesperson Ncumisa Ndelu said yesterday that the children’s families were taken to the facilities where the children were currently being kept.

She said the head of department, Nokuthula Khanyile, also officially informed the Ladysmith and Newcastle centres of the investigation.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Social Development Weziwe Thusi ordered a high-level investigation into allegations of widespread violations of the Children’s Act at the Morester Child and Youth Care Centre in Ladysmith.

“A preliminary investigation showed some members of staff have a case to answer. The violations include physical, verbal and emotional abuse, as well as racism, including the use of the offensive ‘K-word’ against both African children and members of staff,” Ndelu said.

Although allegations had been reported at the centre in Ladysmith, the department said it would also investigate the Newcastle centres.

“I want to start by apologising to affected families who may have already heard about the operation in the media. Our intention was to prioritise the well-being of the children, but our efforts were thwarted by those who think child protection is a tool to score political points,” Thusi said.

The department said the government funded the centres to the tune of more than R5million.

“We will not stand by when we learn that the money was possibly used to further traumatise the same children who are in need of care and protection,” she said.

In a statement issued over the weekend, Reverend Gerhard Botha, chief executive of KwaZulu-Natal Christian Social Services (CSS) which runs the three centres, said when department officials arrived, they did not provide reasons for why the children were being removed.

The CSS said it intended to lodge an urgent application at the Pietermaritzburg High Court to have the children returned to the care centres.

- THE MERCURY